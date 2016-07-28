Charges Dropped Against Man Convicted Of Killing DC Intern Chandra Levy

Levy's disappearance, and the subsequently revealed affair between her and a US congressman, gained national attention in 2001.

Prosecutors in Washington, DC, on Thursday dropped murder charges against Ingmar Guandique, the man previously convicted in 2010 of the murder of Chandra Levy.

Guandique, who is currently serving time in prison for assaulting other women, was awaiting retrial in the Levy case when "recent unforeseen developments" caused the US Attorney's Office to dismiss the case.

The prosecutors did not give specifics about the case, but said in a statement issued to the press that they "can no longer prove the murder case against Mr. Guandique beyond a reasonable doubt.”

