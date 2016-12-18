Police Broke Into A Car To Save A Mannequin That Looked Too Damn Real

The cops thought it was an old lady who had "frozen to death."

On Friday, during a freezing cold morning in upstate New York, police responded to a 911 call from a citizen saying an elderly woman had "frozen to death" in her car.

The person spotted the woman sitting completely still with an oxygen mask on her face in a car coated in snow, CNN reported. It was five degrees Fahrenheit in the town of Hudson, and the woman was not responsive.

When police arrived, one officer smashed a car window and opened the door in a bid to rescue the woman.

But when he reached her, he discovered she was not an old woman at all — she was a mannequin.

The dummy was the kind used for CPR trainings, but was particularly lifelike, dressed in women's clothing and complete with liver spots, wrinkles, and glasses.