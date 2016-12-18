Police Broke Into A Car To Save A Mannequin That Looked Too Damn Real
The cops thought it was an old lady who had "frozen to death."
On Friday, during a freezing cold morning in upstate New York, police responded to a 911 call from a citizen saying an elderly woman had "frozen to death" in her car.
The person spotted the woman sitting completely still with an oxygen mask on her face in a car coated in snow, CNN reported. It was five degrees Fahrenheit in the town of Hudson, and the woman was not responsive.
When police arrived, one officer smashed a car window and opened the door in a bid to rescue the woman.
But when he reached her, he discovered she was not an old woman at all — she was a mannequin.
The dummy was the kind used for CPR trainings, but was particularly lifelike, dressed in women's clothing and complete with liver spots, wrinkles, and glasses.
When the owner of the car arrived he was upset by the damage, even using "vulgar" language to express his frustration, CNN reported.
He told police that he was a sales representative for a medical company specializing in training tools, and transported his dummies in the car wearing a seatbelt.
No charges were filed, but Hudson Police Chief Edward Moore defended his officers' actions in a statement.
“Just to clear the record, all citizens of Hudson should be put on notice that if you park your locked vehicle on the street on a subzero night with a life-size realistic mannequin seated in it … we will break your window,” he said.
“I commend everyone who responded with the intentions of helping an elderly woman," he said.
