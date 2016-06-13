Here Are 11 Quotes From Trump's Foreign Policy Speech
"This could be a better, bigger version of the legendary Trojan Horse."
The presumptive Republican nominee for president, Donald Trump, addressed the massacre in Orlando at a rally at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday. Here are 11 things he said:
1. "The current politically correct response cripples our ability to talk and think and act clearly."
2. "The killer, whose name I will not use, or ever say, was born an Afghan, of Afghan parents, who immigrated to the United States."
3. "The bottom line is, the only reason this killer was in America in the first place is because we allowed his family to come here."
4. "This could be a better, bigger version of the legendary Trojan Horse."
5. "Altogether, under the Clinton plan, you'd be admitting hundreds of thousands of refugees from the Middle East with no system to vet them, or to prevent the radicalization of their children."
6. "I don’t want them in our country."
7. "They're trying to take over our children by the way."
8. "These people must have consequences. Big consequences."
9. "The Muslim community — so important — they have to work with us. They have to cooperate with law enforcement and turn in the people who they know are bad. And they know it!"
10. "They know what's going on. They know that he was bad. They knew the people in San Bernardino were bad. But you know what? They didn't turn him in."
11. "I want every American to succeed. Including Muslims. "
