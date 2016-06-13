BuzzFeed News

Here Are 11 Quotes From Trump's Foreign Policy Speech

"This could be a better, bigger version of the legendary Trojan Horse."

By Ema O'Connor

Posted on June 13, 2016, at 4:35 p.m. ET

The presumptive Republican nominee for president, Donald Trump, addressed the massacre in Orlando at a rally at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday. Here are 11 things he said:

1. "The current politically correct response cripples our ability to talk and think and act clearly."

Timothy A. Clary / Getty

2. "The killer, whose name I will not use, or ever say, was born an Afghan, of Afghan parents, who immigrated to the United States."

Timothy A. Clary / Getty Images

3. "The bottom line is, the only reason this killer was in America in the first place is because we allowed his family to come here."

Timothy A. Clary / Getty Images
4. "This could be a better, bigger version of the legendary Trojan Horse."

Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images

5. "Altogether, under the Clinton plan, you'd be admitting hundreds of thousands of refugees from the Middle East with no system to vet them, or to prevent the radicalization of their children."

Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images

6. "I don’t want them in our country."

Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images

7. "They're trying to take over our children by the way."

Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images
8. "These people must have consequences. Big consequences."

ABC News

9. "The Muslim community — so important — they have to work with us. They have to cooperate with law enforcement and turn in the people who they know are bad. And they know it!"

Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images

10. "They know what's going on. They know that he was bad. They knew the people in San Bernardino were bad. But you know what? They didn't turn him in."

Jim Cole / AP

11. "I want every American to succeed. Including Muslims. "

Jim Cole / AP
Here are Trump's full remarks as prepared for delivery.

