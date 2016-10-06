A Senate Candidate Just Attempted To Dab During A Debate

Kamala Harris' reaction to this Loretta Sanchez dab during a California Senate debate is enough to be elected

During a debate in California between the candidates for the US Senate, notoriously ~ wacky ~ congresswoman Loretta Sanchez may or may not have dabbed to punctuate her closing statement.

The alleged "dab" took place Wednesday during the debate between the two Democrats vying to replace retiring California senator Barbara Boxer. Due to California's unique system of runoff elections, no Republicans made it onto the final ballot.

Sanchez, 56, is the US Representative for California's Orange County. She had gone over her allotted time for her closing statement, despite the moderator repeatedly telling Sanchez her time was up. Then it was time for her opponent, California Attorney General Kamala Harris, to deliver her closing remarks.

It was in that moment the alleged debate dab took place, though people watching on television could only see Harris' priceless expression, which will surely be used in reaction Tweets for years to come.