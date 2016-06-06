Ashleigh Banfield Read The Stanford Rape Victim's Full Letter Live On CNN
The reading lasted more than half of the show.
CNN anchor Ashleigh Banfield on Monday read an entire letter written by the woman who was raped by former Stanford student Brock Turner live on air Monday — taking up an entire three segments of the show.
The letter was first posted by BuzzFeed News on Friday and has since been read and shared by millions — including public figures and celebrities such as Brie Larson and Kate Nash.
Turner, 20, was convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to six months in county jail — an exception to California's mandatory minimum of two years in state prison.
The judge said the leniency was because a longer stay in prison would have a "severe impact" on Turner, who had repeatedly been praised as a champion swimmer and aspiring Olympian during the trial.
Banfield's reading lasted for more than half of her hourlong show and drew reactions of praise and astonishment from viewers.
Watch it here:
