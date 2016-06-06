BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Ashleigh Banfield Read The Stanford Rape Victim's Full Letter Live On CNN

news

Ashleigh Banfield Read The Stanford Rape Victim's Full Letter Live On CNN

The reading lasted more than half of the show.

By Ema O'Connor

Headshot of Ema O'Connor

Ema O'Connor

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 6, 2016, at 4:12 p.m. ET

CNN anchor Ashleigh Banfield on Monday read an entire letter written by the woman who was raped by former Stanford student Brock Turner live on air Monday — taking up an entire three segments of the show.

The letter was first posted by BuzzFeed News on Friday and has since been read and shared by millions — including public figures and celebrities such as Brie Larson and Kate Nash.

Turner, 20, was convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to six months in county jail — an exception to California's mandatory minimum of two years in state prison.

The judge said the leniency was because a longer stay in prison would have a "severe impact" on Turner, who had repeatedly been praised as a champion swimmer and aspiring Olympian during the trial.

Banfield's reading lasted for more than half of her hourlong show and drew reactions of praise and astonishment from viewers.

Watch it here:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Here Is The Powerful Letter The Stanford Victim Read Aloud To Her Attacker

buzzfeed.com

Stanford Community Asked Judge To Give More Severe Sentence For Rape

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT