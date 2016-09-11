Actor Alexis Arquette Dies At 47

Arquette was an actor and musician who had roles in Pulp Fiction, The Wedding Singer, and Friends, among other notable movies and TV shows.

Arquette was from a family of notable entertainers, including Boyhood actor Patricia Arquette, actor and director David Arquette (known for Never Been Kissed and Scream), Crash actor Rosanna Arquette, and actor Richmond. Arquette's father, Lewis, was an actor, writer, and producer whose own father, Cliff, was a comedian.

Richmond Arquette did not specify the cause of death, and said his sibling was "surrounded by all of his brothers and sisters, one of his nieces and several other loved ones." The family played David Bowie's "Starman" during Arquette's last moments, Richmond said. An additional statement from Richmond, Rosanna, Patricia, and David Arquette obtained by BuzzFeed News said the family "washed [Alexis's] body in rose petals and surrounded her with flowers."

Like most of the family, Alexis Arquette began acting at a young age, and at 12 appeared in a music video by the Tubes. As a teenager, Arquette began playing androgynous and gender-ambiguous roles, eventually documenting a male-to-female transition in the 2007 film Alexis Arquette: She's My Brother.

In February, David Arquette told Khloé Kardashian Alexis no longer identified as transgender and instead preferred to be known as "gender suspicious." The family's statement shed further light on Alexis's gender identity: "In the days leading to her death, she told us she was already visiting the other side, and that where she was going, there was only one gender. That on the other side, we are free from all of the things that separate us in this life, and that we are all one."