World Cup Soccer Star Abby Wambach Was Arrested For An Alleged DUI

The World Cup and Olympic star apologized to her "family, friends, and fans" later in a Facebook post.

Former Olympic, World Cup and Professional Soccer Player Arrested for DUII (Photo) https://t.co/3nuyxTBTzY

Retired World Cup and Olympic soccer champion Abby Wambach was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night.

Wambach, 35, was pulled over shortly after 11 p.m. local time after failing to stop for a red light, Portland Police announced Sunday in a statement.

After observing "signs that she was under the influence of alcohol," the officer gave Wambach sobriety tests, and later a breathalyzer test, both of which she failed, police said.

Wambach was handcuffed and booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

Police said she was released after processing, adding that she was "polite and cooperative throughout the investigation."

On Sunday afternoon, Wambach posted a public apology on her Facebook to her family, friends, and fans, saying that she takes "full responsibility" for her actions:

Last night I was arrested for DUII in Portland after dinner at a friend's house.



Those that know me, know that I have always demanded excellence from myself. I have let myself and others down.



I take full responsibility for my actions. This is all on me. I promise that I will do whatever it takes to ensure that my horrible mistake is never repeated.



I am so sorry to my family, friends, fans and those that look to follow a better example.