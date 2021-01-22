Spencer Pratt Revealed He No Longer Considers Stephanie Pratt Family After She Called Him And Heidi Montag "Evil, Toxic And Hideous"

Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

"I'm drained from this year. So happy to be back home in London where evil siblings don't exist, but instead the MOST lovely people in the world," she wrote. "Heidi — I have no words for how evil you truly are."

And Stephanie also referenced Heidi's long-running feud with former Hills protagonist Lauren Conrad, and the sex tape rumor that destroyed their friendship. "WE ALL KNOW WHAT YOU DID 10 years ago," Stephanie wrote. "You awful human being — and to your BEST FRIEND? You are truly a hideous person. No wonder you don’t have one friend."