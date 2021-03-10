 Skip To Content
Ryan Murphy Responded After Naya Rivera’s Dad Put Him On Blast For “Breaking His Promise” To Set Up A College Fund For Her Son Following Her Death

“Broken promises, fake outrage, hollow gestures, no phone call.”

By Ellie Woodward

Picture of Ellie Woodward Ellie Woodward BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on March 10, 2021, at 8:50 a.m. ET

Glee creator Ryan Murphy has responded to claims from George Rivera, Naya Rivera’s father, that Murphy has “broken promises” made to the family in the eight months since her death.

Nbc / Getty Images

Rivera died last July, after going missing during a boating trip with her 5-year-old son, Josey.

Chris Delmas / Getty Images

After a five-day search, Rivera’s body was recovered in Lake Piru. Investigators suggested that she and Josey may have been caught in a strong current while swimming, and that she “mustered enough energy to get her son back into the boat, but not enough to save herself.”

In the weeks following Rivera’s death, Glee creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan released a statement paying tribute to her contributions to the show and announcing that they were setting up a college fund for Josey.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

“Our hearts go out to her family, especially her mom, Yolanda, who was a big part of the Glee family, and her son Josey,” the statement read. “The three of us are currently in the process of creating a college fund for the beautiful son Naya loved most of all.”

Fox

However, on Tuesday, Rivera’s father took to social media to publicly blast Murphy, accusing him of “fake outrage” and “hollow gestures” in the wake of her death, and claimed Murphy had abandoned the promise of setting up a college fund for Josey.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

In response to a fan tweet from July outlining Murphy’s intention to set up the college fund, George Rivera wrote, “Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did ... or didn’t do !!! I’m about to blow up this story ... and make sure he knows that I know.”

@bridgetsrose Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did ... or didn’t do !!! I’m about to blow up this story .... and make sure he’s knows that I know ....
G. Rivera @UserArtists

Twitter: @UserArtists

“When you are part of the Hollywood elite, some people treat others as they are ‘less than’,” he continued. “[They] vocalize a good game , but it’s as shallow as the sets on stage , that they create. Promises made in public, only to fade with time and excuses ... even in a unexplainable tragedy.”

When you are part of the Hollywood elite, some people treat others as they are “less than” .... vocalize a good game , but it’s as shallow as the sets on stage , that they create. Promises made in public, only to fade with time and excuses .... even in a unexplainable tragedy ... https://t.co/EGyFJEllIl
G. Rivera @UserArtists

Twitter: @UserArtists

“Broken Promises..... fake outrage .... hollow gestures ..... no phone call,” he added.

Broken Promises..... fake outrage .... hollow gestures ..... no phone call https://t.co/EXIxrFKQht
G. Rivera @UserArtists

Twitter: @UserArtists

And when a fan asked whether the trust fund for Josey had ever been opened, Rivera replied simply, “Hahaaaa.”

@wankysandbags Hahaaaa,
G. Rivera @UserArtists

Twitter: @UserArtists

Well, Murphy has now responded. Taking to Twitter himself an hour after George Rivera’s accusations, Murphy announced that he and the other Glee creators remained “committed” to establishing the fund for Josey.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

“Myself, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan have committed to create a college fund for Naya Rivera’s child Josey through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust,” Murphy wrote. “We have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate.”

Myself, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan have committed to create a college fund for Naya Rivera’s child Josey through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust. We have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate.
Ryan Murphy @MrRPMurphy

Twitter: @MrRPMurphy

BuzzFeed News has contacted a spokesperson for Ryan Murphy for comment.

