Ryan Murphy Responded After Naya Rivera’s Dad Put Him On Blast For “Breaking His Promise” To Set Up A College Fund For Her Son Following Her Death
“Broken promises, fake outrage, hollow gestures, no phone call.”
Glee creator Ryan Murphy has responded to claims from George Rivera, Naya Rivera’s father, that Murphy has “broken promises” made to the family in the eight months since her death.
Rivera died last July, after going missing during a boating trip with her 5-year-old son, Josey.
After a five-day search, Rivera’s body was recovered in Lake Piru. Investigators suggested that she and Josey may have been caught in a strong current while swimming, and that she “mustered enough energy to get her son back into the boat, but not enough to save herself.”
In the weeks following Rivera’s death, Glee creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan released a statement paying tribute to her contributions to the show and announcing that they were setting up a college fund for Josey.
“Our hearts go out to her family, especially her mom, Yolanda, who was a big part of the Glee family, and her son Josey,” the statement read. “The three of us are currently in the process of creating a college fund for the beautiful son Naya loved most of all.”
However, on Tuesday, Rivera’s father took to social media to publicly blast Murphy, accusing him of “fake outrage” and “hollow gestures” in the wake of her death, and claimed Murphy had abandoned the promise of setting up a college fund for Josey.
In response to a fan tweet from July outlining Murphy’s intention to set up the college fund, George Rivera wrote, “Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did ... or didn’t do !!! I’m about to blow up this story ... and make sure he knows that I know.”
“When you are part of the Hollywood elite, some people treat others as they are ‘less than’,” he continued. “[They] vocalize a good game , but it’s as shallow as the sets on stage , that they create. Promises made in public, only to fade with time and excuses ... even in a unexplainable tragedy.”
“Broken Promises..... fake outrage .... hollow gestures ..... no phone call,” he added.
And when a fan asked whether the trust fund for Josey had ever been opened, Rivera replied simply, “Hahaaaa.”
Well, Murphy has now responded. Taking to Twitter himself an hour after George Rivera’s accusations, Murphy announced that he and the other Glee creators remained “committed” to establishing the fund for Josey.
“Myself, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan have committed to create a college fund for Naya Rivera’s child Josey through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust,” Murphy wrote. “We have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate.”
BuzzFeed News has contacted a spokesperson for Ryan Murphy for comment.
-
Ellie Woodward is Celebrity and Entertainment Editor for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.
Contact Ellie Woodward at ellie.woodward@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.