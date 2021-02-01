 Skip To Content
Mila Kunis Opened Up About The "Co-Dependent" Relationship She Has With Ashton Kutcher And Their Kids

"Our whole family is already co-dependent, so this pandemic just feeds into our entire co-dependency."

By Ellie Woodward

Picture of Ellie Woodward Ellie Woodward BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on February 1, 2021, at 9:47 a.m. ET

Mila Kunis has opened up about life with Ashton Kutcher and their two kids, revealing in a rare interview that they're a very "co-dependent" family.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Mila, who shares Wyatt, 6, and 4-year-old Dimitri with Ashton, made the admission while discussing how the coronavirus pandemic has affected their dynamic.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images

"Our whole family is already co-dependent, so this pandemic just feeds into our entire co-dependency," Mila told Entertainment Tonight. "My husband and I were co-dependent for, like, eight years."

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

"In this pandemic our kids are like, 'Where are you going?' And I'm like, 'The bathroom,'" she continued. "We haven't left each other. We're in the house, they've forgotten that we have to go out of the house."

And Mila went on to reveal that when she and Ashton were recently offered a part in a Cheetos Super Bowl commercial, they jumped at the chance for "freedom" and some time away from home.

"Ashton and I, we never work together," she said. "In the midst of quarantine, they sent us this ad to do. Every other time I've been offered a Super Bowl ad it's always a female having to be scantily clad. This one comes around and I started laughing so hard. I was like, 'We should do it!'"

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

"Also, it was quarantine and we were stuck with our children for nine, 12, months at this moment, and I was like, 'Two days, baby! Two days off!'" she added. "I hate saying it but we were like, 'Freedom!' It was amazing."

Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

"I love my children so very much — so, so much," Mila noted. "But I've never been so excited to wake up at five in the morning to be like, 'I'm going to work!' And I literally skipped out of the house."

Stephen Dunn / Getty Images

This isn't the first time Mila has got real about life in lockdown with two young kids. Back in May, she and Ashton admitted that they were struggling with home schooling and had even enlisted the help of friends to impart some of their knowledge.

"Boy, do I appreciate teachers," Mila said during an appearance on The Tonight Show. "I realize I’m a fantastic TA. I’m like a professional TA."

"We set up like a curriculum for the week, and we plan it out and figure out what the kids are going to learn throughout the week," Ashton went on. "And so we’ve done various weeks. The first week was energy and electricity. And then we did how to build things — architecture, and building."

"We enlisted our friends to do 20 minute Zoom sessions with our kids," Mila went on. "It can be anything — from making flower arrangements to architecture. That gives us 20 minutes of not parenting and also allows our kids to have another type of interaction."

youtube.com

"And it works really well with people who are single and they're at home, they're alone," Ashton added. "They don't have kids that they're chasing around all day. So they've got a free 20 minutes, 30 minutes, and the kids just engage in them."

You can read Mila Kunis's full interview here.

