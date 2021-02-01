Mila Kunis Opened Up About The "Co-Dependent" Relationship She Has With Ashton Kutcher And Their Kids

Mila Kunis has opened up about life with Ashton Kutcher and their two kids, revealing in a rare interview that they're a very "co-dependent" family.

Mila, who shares Wyatt, 6, and 4-year-old Dimitri with Ashton, made the admission while discussing how the coronavirus pandemic has affected their dynamic.

"In this pandemic our kids are like, 'Where are you going?' And I'm like, 'The bathroom,'" she continued. "We haven't left each other. We're in the house, they've forgotten that we have to go out of the house."

And Mila went on to reveal that when she and Ashton were recently offered a part in a Cheetos Super Bowl commercial, they jumped at the chance for "freedom" and some time away from home.

"Ashton and I, we never work together," she said. "In the midst of quarantine, they sent us this ad to do. Every other time I've been offered a Super Bowl ad it's always a female having to be scantily clad. This one comes around and I started laughing so hard. I was like, 'We should do it!'"

"Also, it was quarantine and we were stuck with our children for nine, 12, months at this moment, and I was like, 'Two days, baby! Two days off!'" she added. "I hate saying it but we were like, 'Freedom!' It was amazing."

"I love my children so very much — so, so much," Mila noted. "But I've never been so excited to wake up at five in the morning to be like, 'I'm going to work!' And I literally skipped out of the house."

"Boy, do I appreciate teachers," Mila said during an appearance on The Tonight Show. "I realize I’m a fantastic TA. I’m like a professional TA."

"We set up like a curriculum for the week, and we plan it out and figure out what the kids are going to learn throughout the week," Ashton went on. "And so we’ve done various weeks. The first week was energy and electricity. And then we did how to build things — architecture, and building."