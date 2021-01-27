Kristin Cavallari's BFF Is Now Putting Madison LeCroy On Blast All Over TikTok Despite Kristin Being "Unbothered" By The Jay Cutler Drama

Last week, Kristin and Jay posted a photo of themselves alongside a cryptic caption about ~users~ and their bond being ~unbreakable~ nine months after announcing their divorce.

While some fans took the post as a signal that the pair had reunited, others suggested it was a retaliation to comments made by Southern Charm star, Madison LeCroy, the night before.

As if things couldn't be any more complicated at this point, it's important to note that Kristin was romantically linked to Madison's ex, Austen Kroll, earlier this month while Madison herself was recently reported to be dating Jay.

During an Instagram Live, Madison made disparaging comments about Kristin's parenting skills, mocked her dancing and claimed that Jay was "relieved" to have split from her.

After fans connected the dots and suggested Jay and Kristin's post was a nod to the comments Madison had made, she decided to pull out some ~receipts,~ and posted screenshots of text messages purportedly between her and Jay in a bid to prove that they had been dating.

Madison went on to post a selfie of her and Jay alongside a caption reading: "Too bad it didn't work out," as well as a series of posts with captions alluding to him. One read: " Unbothered ," and another suggested she was going to block him after the fallout.

And in the second screenshot, Madison appeared to use a caption to cover up part of a sentence about her and Jay sleeping together.

"The only time that I said anything and called someone a liar and said they were a snake was when they went live and talked about kids," he said. "That's not right. I'm standing up for my friend."

"I have no skin in this game other than standing up from my real life friend," he wrote alongside the video.