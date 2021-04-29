 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Appeared To Shade Her Recent PDA With Travis Barker After Khloé Kardashian Dragged Him For Being "Toxic And Negative"

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Appeared To Shade Her Recent PDA With Travis Barker After Khloé Kardashian Dragged Him For Being "Toxic And Negative"

"Shamelessness has become so normal in today's society that modesty has become strange."

By Ellie Woodward

Picture of Ellie Woodward Ellie Woodward BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on April 29, 2021, at 6:46 a.m. ET

By now I'm sure you've heard the news that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are dating. It is, after all, quite hard to miss.

In fact, ever since making their relationship official in February, the pair have been posting increasingly intense PDA all over Instagram.

Instagram: @travisbarker

However, despite Kourtney moving on, it appears that shade is being thrown between her ex, Younes Bendjima, and the rest of her family. Allow me to explain.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

For anyone who hasn't been ~keeping up,~ Kourtney and Younes dated on and off between 2016-2018, with her recently admitting that they also secretly reunited in late 2019 and were together until around June last year.

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

During a recent episode of KUWTK, Khloé probed Kourtney about whether she was still in touch with Younes, and although she didn't reference him by name, appeared to hint that he was the reason for Kourtney's "negativity" over the last few years.

"Do you still talk to what's-his-name?" Khloé asked. "Do you ever look back and think he may have been a bit negative for you?"

E!

"Yeah," Kourtney responded. "He'll text me once in a while but I never think about him. I'm feeling really content with my own way of life."

E!

And after the episode, Khloé took to Twitter and made her dislike for Younes extremely clear.

"He was sooooooo toxic and negative for Kourt," she wrote.

Khloé @khloekardashian

He was sooooooo toxic and negative for Kourt. #KUWTK

Reply Retweet Favorite

Hours later, Younes hopped onto Instagram and seemingly shaded Khloé right back by posting a story which criticized people who "sit and gossip about others."

"Do yourself a favor," he wrote on his Story. "Surround yourself with those who speak of visions, ideas, goals, growth. Not those who sit and gossip about others."

Instagram: @younesbendjima

"And if you do find yourself in that situation," he added, "excuse yourself and walk away. The game ends when you choose to leave such a gathering."

Well, the drama appeared to kick off again this week after Kourtney and Travis posted a series of photos from a recent desert vacation.

It's safe to say they were as intense as we've come to expect.

And within hours, Younes had once again shared a quote on Instagram which many fans took as direct shade towards the PDA.

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

"Shamelessness has become so normal in today's society, that modesty has become strange," he wrote.

instagram.com

However, speculation that Younes was dragging Kourtney became so intense that he was eventually forced to deny the post was directed at her — and also hinted that he no longer wanted any association with the Kardashians.

"I always post quotes since years, all types of quotes," he wrote. "Stop attaching myself to people that are not part of my life anymore, it's been two years let's move on. No need for bad vibes. Keep me far away from all that."

Instagram: @younesbendjima

So I guess that's the end of this apparent feud.

E!

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT