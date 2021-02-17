 Skip To Content
Here's Why Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's New Relationship Isn't Actually As Random As You Might Have Thought

They've actually been friends for 15 years and have a lot in common.

By Ellie Woodward

Picture of Ellie Woodward Ellie Woodward BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on February 17, 2021, at 7:55 a.m. ET

On Tuesday, Kourtney Kardashian finally confirmed that she's dating Blink-182's Travis Barker after a month of intense speculation over their relationship.

Kourtney confirmed the news by posting a photo of their entwined hands, which Travis went on to repost on his Instagram story.

Travis also left a black heart emoji on her post.

And while Kourtney's friends and family were thrilled over the news, some fans were left slightly confused over the pairing which has been described as "random" and "out of the blue."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker is such a random pairing
Lauren @laureneveh

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker is such a random pairing

I'm still trying to wrap my head around Travis Barker dating Kourtney Kardashian. Nothing against them together, just... it seemed so out of the blue - like two different worlds colliding into one gigantic fireball...
Niki Widjaja @nikiwidjaja

I'm still trying to wrap my head around Travis Barker dating Kourtney Kardashian. Nothing against them together, just... it seemed so out of the blue - like two different worlds colliding into one gigantic fireball...

However, Kourtney and Travis getting together isn't that surprising. In fact, they've actually been friends for 15 years.

The pair first met back in 2006, when Travis was dating Paris Hilton and Kim was traveling the world as her friend-slash-closet-organizer.

"Kim was Paris' assistant,” Travis told Us Weekly in 2015. “She got all of Paris’ belongings together wherever we traveled."

In fact, it was Travis who encouraged Kim to make Keeping Up With The Kardashians happen after starring in his own reality show, Meet The Barkers in 2005.

Meet The Barkers ran for two seasons and, much like KUWTK, was family-focused, following Travis, his then-wife Shanna and their two kids, Landon and Alabama, going about their lives in LA.

At the time of his conversation with Kim in 2006, Kris Jenner was touting a reality show centering on her own family to various producers, but it hadn't yet been picked up. It would take another year before E! signed on, but Travis made sure he imparted his best advice and told Kim she should be persistent if she thought her family were interesting enough to make a show.

"Kim was like, 'I really want to do this reality show. We're supposed to do it with Ryan Seacrest. I just think my family's interesting,'" Travis recalled in 2015. "I gave her the best advice I could."

"I still remember the conversation like yesterday," he added. "Her saying, 'I think my family is interesting and it could be something' — well, you were absolutely right!"

In 2017, Travis moved to the same gated community in Calabasas as Kourtney, and the pair immediately began having private dinners at each other's houses.

During a 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Travis and his daughter opened up about the family dinners.

"The other night, I had dinner with all of [the Kardashians] and they were really sweet," Alabama said.

"I told her she had a power dinner," Travis added. "I told her that was a really cool dinner to be a part of."

They were then spotted out and about at various dinners and church services throughout 2018.

And later that year, Travis revealed that he and Kourtney had bonded over their kids who had since become good friends. It's also possible that they bonded over their joint experience of reality TV, and in particular, their relationships breaking down during filming.

Any KUWTK fan will know that Kourtney's relationship with Scott Disick played out messily on camera for almost a decade before she ended it for good in 2015.

E!

Four years after the split, Kourtney revealed during an episode of KUWTK that the pressure of "sharing everything" from her life with Scott had "mentally drained" her and was a factor in the breakup.

And in a 2015 interview with Vice, Travis revealed he'd had a similar experience with his wife during the shooting of Meet The Barkers.

"It was true reality — there wasn't someone scripting or anything," he said. "I realized Shanna and I were kinda on the outs. I don’t know if it was the show or the pressure of our relationship, but I knew where I stood and I knew I had to leave. But I had to end the show before I could leave."

Travis filed for divorce six months after Meet The Barkers ended. And, in a similar move, despite the rest of their relationship being captured for the show, Kourtney also conducted her actual breakup with Scott off camera.

In 2017, Travis even made an appearance on KUWTK, making his debut in an episode which also charted Scott Disick relapsing during a trip to Dubai.

E!

In fact, Kourtney went to hang out with Travis moments after having a heart to heart with Khloé about Scott's relapse, which is perhaps proof of their comfort level around one another.

"Our neighbor and friend, Travis Barker, decided to come over because his kids and my kids are really good friends," Kourtney said in a confessional.

E!

In one scene, Travis, Kourtney and their kids spoke about school. In another, they discussed encouraging their kids to exercise.

Travis made a second appearance on KUWTK less than a year later, during a holiday special where he and his kids made gingerbread houses with Kourtney and hers.

E!

During this time, Kourtney was on and off with now-ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. However, after splitting with him for good in 2019 and being spotted out for dinner with Travis once more, he was forced to deny they were dating. But in doing so, he did reveal that he loved her and the rest of the Kardashians "to death."

"Kourtney's a dear friend," he told People. "I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends."

And it seems that now, after over a decade of friendship and a lot in common, things have turned ~romantic.~

E!

Last month, fans began noticing that Travis was consistently leaving flirtatious comments on Kourtney's Instagram posts.

They were then rumored to have spent a romantic weekend away at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home after both posting separate photos of the scenery. And weeks after that, it became clear that the pair had in-jokes going on. After she posted a series of screenshots from Travis' favorite movie True Romance — which is also the reason he chose to name his daughter "Alabama" — he responded with the famous line from the film, "You're So Cool."

And, if you needed any proof of how obsessed Travis is with his new girlfriend, there's reason to believe that this is his current lockscreen.

Kourtney posted the screenshot on her Instagram story alongside the caption: "This lockscreen does not belong to me."

Just a few days prior to her sharing the lockscreen, Kourtney posted the original photo on her Instagram feed, suggesting Travis liked what he saw, zoomed in to ensure her body filled the entire screen and sent a screenshot to her.

So, there we have it! Congrats Kourtney and Travis!

