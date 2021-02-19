 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Kim Kardashian Hinted That Khloé Kardashian Has Taken Tristan Thompson Back But Is "Too Embarrassed" To Admit It Publicly

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Kim Kardashian Hinted That Khloé Kardashian Has Taken Tristan Thompson Back But Is "Too Embarrassed" To Admit It Publicly

"She's got suitcases of other people's opinions and thoughts."

By Ellie Woodward

Picture of Ellie Woodward Ellie Woodward BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on February 19, 2021, at 5:48 a.m. ET

To say that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship has been eventful over the last few years would be an understatement.

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

After a year together, the pair were rocked by two cheating scandals — the first in 2018, just days before Khloé was due to give birth to their daughter, True, and the second 10 months months later when Tristan was accused of kissing Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

After the second scandal, Khloé ended their relationship, describing Tristan as "disgusting," and his actions "unforgivable."

E!

However, since then the pair have remained committed to co-parenting, and over time their relationship has grown. In fact, they even quarantined together during the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic, leading to speculation among the rest of the Kardashians that they were "hooking up."

It's no secret that Tristan is desperate to win Khloé back. And during the last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, we saw Khloé coming around to the idea of a reconciliation.

E!

During one episode, the pair created embryos together in case they ever decided to have more children. In another, Khloé debated whether or not to take him back.

"For almost a year now, you've been a completely different person," Khloé told Tristan. "It frustrates me because I'm like, 'Why now? Why are you the man I dreamed of currently? Why couldn't you have been like that when we were together?'"

"I don't know what the future holds," she added. "All I do know is I'm actively trying to take down little bricks, I'm trying to be more trusting. It's a slow process, but that's just how it has to be for me. I do appreciate the effort you make and the new you — it's night and day who you are."

Well, the 20th and final season of KUWTK is just around the corner, and it seems as though Khloé and Tristan's relationship is set to take center stage.

In fact, a new clip shows Kim all-but confirming that Khloé has taken Tristan back, but is too "embarrassed" to go public with the relationship.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The clip begins with Kim and Tristan talking about the media speculation over his relationship with Khloé, which ramped up last year as they spent increasing amounts of time together.

youtube.com

"Some days are good and some days she gets a little frustrated about what's going on in the media," Tristan tells Kim.

Kim goes on to say that she thinks the only reason Khloé hasn't publicly taken him back is because she's worried about a potential backlash and the opinions of other people.

"I don't even think to her any more that it's about getting over the past and the things that you guys have been through," she says. "I think it's just mostly what other people are gonna think. I think she's totally fine, otherwise she wouldn't be hanging out with you 24/7."

youtube.com

"She's got suitcases of other people's opinions and thoughts," Tristan agrees.

youtube.com

"I just never thought she was like that," Kim continues. "I just feel like that's so...that wasn't who she was. She's always like, the tough Khloé that doesn't give a fuck."

youtube.com

Tristan goes on to say that he's been encouraging Khloé to "live for herself," set aside the opinions of other people and "do whatever the fuck makes [her] happy."

instagram.com

"You're never gonna get to the finish line if you're always trying to please the masses," he says. "You've just gotta live for yourself. You've gotta ride this journey the way you want to and people are either gonna be with you or against you. But at least if you die, you'll die doing it your way. She's gotta understand — just do whatever the fuck makes you happy."

And Kim then reveals that she believes Khloé is keeping Tristan a secret because she's "embarrassed" over her desire to give the relationship another go.

"Honestly, I just think that you should talk to her," Kim says. "You should just tell her that you don't wanna rush her process, but if you were to explain to her that you don't want to be this kept secret because she's so embarrassed."

instagram.com

"Tell her that makes you sad, and that makes you feel a way," she adds.

So, will season 20 end with Khloé putting her fears aside and taking Tristan back for good? We don't have long to wait...

You can watch the full clip here.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Thursday, March 18 at 8:00pm ET/PT on E!.

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT