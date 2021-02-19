E!

During one episode, the pair created embryos together in case they ever decided to have more children. In another, Khloé debated whether or not to take him back.

"For almost a year now, you've been a completely different person," Khloé told Tristan. "It frustrates me because I'm like, 'Why now? Why are you the man I dreamed of currently? Why couldn't you have been like that when we were together?'"

"I don't know what the future holds," she added. "All I do know is I'm actively trying to take down little bricks, I'm trying to be more trusting. It's a slow process, but that's just how it has to be for me. I do appreciate the effort you make and the new you — it's night and day who you are."