Kim Kardashian Is Being Dragged For A "Disrespectful" Instagram Post Describing Life As "Paradise" After The US Recorded 400,000 COVID Deaths

Kim Kardashian Is Being Dragged For A "Disrespectful" Instagram Post Describing Life As "Paradise" After The US Recorded 400,000 COVID Deaths

"It may be paradise for you but not the 400,000 dead from COVID."

By Ellie Woodward

Posted on January 20, 2021, at 6:50 a.m. ET

Kim Kardashian is once again being called out for sharing "tone deaf" social media posts as the coronavirus pandemic surges across the country.

Over the last few months, Kim has been accused of flaunting her wealth and privilege during the pandemic which has so far claimed the lives of over 400,000 Americans.

At the start of the pandemic, Kim was criticized for mixing with other households and attending family gatherings. Then, back in October, she found herself the subject of a huge backlash after travelling to a private island with 40 friends and family members to celebrate her birthday.

"I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is," she wrote alongside images of herself and her family frolicking on the beach and enjoying lavish dinners.

Kim was widely criticized for both taking the trip and flaunting it on social media, with many fans suggesting it showed how out of touch she was with the majority of the population who are experiencing grief, financial struggles and separation from family members.

@KimKardashian I know normally you thrive off being out of touch with ordinary people but this is a whole new level of disgusting abuse of wealth and privilege at a time when thousands are dying alone and millions have not seen family for months.
Kate Witherspoon 😷 @KateTheSaboteur

@KimKardashian I know normally you thrive off being out of touch with ordinary people but this is a whole new level of disgusting abuse of wealth and privilege at a time when thousands are dying alone and millions have not seen family for months.

@VogueRunway @KimKardashian Bragging about your privileged lifestyle is not being humble, when we have families starving, out of work, being evicted, being separated from their loved ones, sick and dying. You don't know the meaning of humble Kim.
RESISTER GRANDMA 🌊 @sigche

@VogueRunway @KimKardashian Bragging about your privileged lifestyle is not being humble, when we have families starving, out of work, being evicted, being separated from their loved ones, sick and dying. You don't know the meaning of humble Kim.

Well, the same accusations are being levelled against Kim again after she posted a photo of herself hanging out by a pool on Tuesday — the same day that the US recorded 400,000 COVID deaths — alongside a caption using lyrics from the 2015 Jeremih song, "Paradise."

"This is more than life...this is paradise ☀️🌴✨" she wrote.

instagram.com

Fans immediately began dragging Kim for the caption, reminding her that for many people life is far from idyllic right now.

@KimKardashian we're in a pandemic kim
m ari a @mjferreiram

@KimKardashian we're in a pandemic kim

"You're in paradise? Okay fine. But to show it off while there are more than 400,000 deaths from COVID is extremely disrespectful," one person wrote.

@KimKardashian You’re in paradise? Okay fine. But to show it off while there are more than 400,000 deaths from covid is extremely disrespectful. But do you, boo. 💅🏻
Joanie ✨Joan @StylistJoanie

@KimKardashian You’re in paradise? Okay fine. But to show it off while there are more than 400,000 deaths from covid is extremely disrespectful. But do you, boo. 💅🏻

"It may be paradise for you but not for the 400,000 dead from COVID," said another.

@KimKardashian It may be paradise for you but not for the 400,000 dead from covid.
Santiago Svidler @SantiagoSvid

@KimKardashian It may be paradise for you but not for the 400,000 dead from covid.

"That's right, people suffering and you showing off and bragging. Well done," another person wrote.

@KimKardashian Thats right people suffering and you showing off and bragging well done
john nsno jevons @wakeyblue

@KimKardashian Thats right people suffering and you showing off and bragging well done

"When you have nothing to offer to the world but you still get paid for doing nothing, of course life is paradise," someone else tweeted.

@KimKardashian When you have nothing to offer to the world but you still get paid for doing nothing... Off course is Paradise, get money, doing nothing... Perfect life
Henry24900 @Henry_acevedo

@KimKardashian When you have nothing to offer to the world but you still get paid for doing nothing... Off course is Paradise, get money, doing nothing... Perfect life

"Read the room Kim," said another fan. "Your country is suffering."

@KimKardashian Read the room Kim. Your country is suffering.
Danny Cannon @PorridgeTrauma

@KimKardashian Read the room Kim. Your country is suffering.

Some even shared their own experiences of life during the pandemic.

@KimKardashian It sure is beautiful! I’m getting my electric turned off because I’m incredibly late due to Covid, but I sure like your paradise!
Cindy Edge @azvettech

@KimKardashian It sure is beautiful! I’m getting my electric turned off because I’m incredibly late due to Covid, but I sure like your paradise!

@KimKardashian Paradise is not having covid wondering if gonna die from it as its destroying your insides..im so afraid i have 4 kids ..i have diabetes an anemia an high blood pressure an no family just me an my kids we are struggling to an no one helps plus no stimulus..
daisy90210 @FriendFriendof

@KimKardashian Paradise is not having covid wondering if gonna die from it as its destroying your insides..im so afraid i have 4 kids ..i have diabetes an anemia an high blood pressure an no family just me an my kids we are struggling to an no one helps plus no stimulus..

And there were many more were tweeting this KUWTK moment at her.

@KimKardashian
Nikki @nikkii_pap

@KimKardashian

@KimKardashian
Tess S @tess860

@KimKardashian

@KimKardashian People are dying, Kimberly
V🇪🇬 @evayoussef_

@KimKardashian People are dying, Kimberly

@KimKardashian People are dying Kimberley
lauren @justloyaknow

@KimKardashian People are dying Kimberley

But the lyric that Kim chose does have ties to her marriage to Kanye West, which over the last couple of weeks has been plagued by reports of divorce.

Jean-baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

Back in 2017, Kim returned to social media after a three month hiatus following a traumatic robbery which saw her held up at gun point, with a video showing footage of herself with Kanye, North and Saint set to "Paradise."

The footage, which included Saint's first steps, Kim and North playing in the snow and Saint and Kanye cuddling under Christmas lights, was posted to Kim's social media accounts alongside the simple caption: "Family."

And in follow up episodes of KUWTK, Kim revealed that she'd come to reevaluate her priorities after the robbery, with her family coming top of the list.

Perhaps by using the lyric, Kim is hinting that she and Kanye aren't over just yet...

