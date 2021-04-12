Last week, Khloé Kardashian became the subject of intense controversy after a photo of her in a bikini found its way online without her approval. Nbc / Getty Images

The photo — which was apparently taken at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home and uploaded to social media accidentally — shows Khloé unposed and unedited. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

However, within hours of the image circulating on Twitter and Reddit, the Kardashians began making threats of legal action to prevent it spreading further. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

"The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, told Page Six last week. "Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down."

A day after the photo's leak, Khloé took to Instagram to share a series of photos and live videos of herself in various states of undress to prove how her body looks "without photoshop." View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

"This is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered," she wrote alongside the images. "The photo that was posted this week was beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared, regardless of who you are."

"In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgement my entire life to be perfect and to meet other's standards of how I should look has been too much to bear," she continued. instagram.com "'Khloé is the fat sister,' 'Khloé is the ugly sister,' 'Her dad must not be her real dad because she looks so different,' 'The only way she could have lost that weight must have been from surgery.' Should I go on?" she added.

"For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them everyday by the world," Khloé continued. "And when I take that criticism to use as motivation to get myself in the best shape of my life … I am told I couldn't have done it through hard work and must have paid for it all." instagram.com

"It's almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have all set for me," she added. "You never quite get used to being judged and pulled apart and told how unattractive one is." View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

"But I will say, if you hear anything enough then you start to believe it," she signed off the post. "This is an example of how I have been conditioned to feel, that I am not beautiful enough just being me."

And it seems that Khloé gave us a warning over her state of mind just weeks before the photo leaked, by liking a tweet from a fan which referenced the relentless "bullying" she's experienced over her physical appearance, and speculated about the toll this has taken on her mental health. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

"The way the media bullies Khloé?" the tweet read. "On her neck since the beginning, calling her names. She lost weight, now they write think pieces on how she has 'different faces.'" View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

"I could write an essay on how I'm sure that took/takes a toll on her mental health but let me be quiet," the user added. and the way the media bullies Khloé? on her neck since the beginning, calling her names. she lost weight, now they write think pieces on how she has “different faces.” yea i could write an essay on how i’m sure that took/takes a toll on her mental health but let me be quiet 🥱

And Khloé went on to like a follow up tweet from another fan in reference to internet speculation that she had undergone surgery to make her fingers appear longer in a new advert for her Good American brand. Twitter: @khloekardashian

"Imagine waking up and read[ing] that people are saying that u got surgery to make ur fingers longer 😭😭" the initial tweet read. Khloé liked the follow up which said: "Just another day being a Kardashian I guess." @kyliesbirkins @khloekardashian just another day being a Kardashian I guess

Keeping Up With The Kardashians went This of course isn't the first time Khloé's physical appearance as been the source of rampant online commentary. Back in May last year, a photo comparing Khloé's edited Instagram post with a still from awent viral View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

During a conversation with Tristan Thompson, Khloé explained that she'd decided to stop sharing so much of her life with the public after growing tired of the constant criticism. E!

"My soul is at a breaking point in regards to the public thinking they're allowed to talk about my weight, my face, my personal life," she said. "Actually, I don't want to hear this any more." E!

"I've always been incredibly open with this show and my life, but I just don't think I have it in me any more. It's not healthy for my spirit," she added. E!