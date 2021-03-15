Khloé Kardashian Finally Confirmed She's Taken Tristan Thompson Back But It's Sparked A Huge Debate Over Her Treatment Of Jordyn Woods
"This family straight villainized Jordyn Woods only for Khloé to publicly stay with Tristan."
Over the last year, Khloé Kardashian has been fielding rampant speculation over the state of her relationship with Tristan Thompson.
The pair split in 2019 following two cheating scandals. The first was just days before Khloé gave birth to their first child together.
Less than a year later, Tristan was accused of cheating again — this time with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.
At the time, Khloé described Tristan's behavior as "disgusting" and said there was no chance she'd ever even contemplate taking him back.
However, since then, the pair have grown close. Tristan has been open about his desires to win Khloé back, and during the last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she admitted to trying her best to reestablish trust in the hope of reigniting their relationship.
"I don't know what the future holds," she told him during one episode. "All I do know is I'm actively trying to take down little bricks. I'm trying to be more trusting. It's a slow process, but that's just how it has to be for me. I do appreciate the effort you make and the new you — it's night and day who you are."
Well, after months of keeping everyone guessing, Khloé has now confirmed that she and Tristan are indeed back together.
Khloé made the announcement in an Instagram tribute to Tristan on his birthday, where she revealed that they've emerged from the last two years "even stronger than they were before."
"The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before," she wrote. "Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you."
But despite the post going down well with Khloé's family and friends, many others took issue with it.
In fact, a backlash quickly mounted with people calling Khloé out for the discrepancies in her treatment of Tristan versus Jordyn.
Khloé was actually the subject of intense backlash at the time of the cheating scandal after she publicly branded Jordyn a "liar" and solely blamed her for the breakup of her family.
During Jordyn's Red Table Talk interview where she confirmed Tristan had kissed her but suggested she wasn't the reason for their split, Khloé tweeted: "You ARE the reason my family broke up!"
Khloé quickly began trending with people questioning why she was publicly attacking Jordyn while failing to attribute any blame to Tristan.
Khloé later backtracked on her initial comments, tweeting days later that the incident had been Tristan's fault.
But despite the fact that Jordyn had been an honorary family member for nine years prior to the cheating scandal, the Kardashian/Jenners have cut her off entirely ever since.
And now people are questioning why Tristan's been let back into the fold while Jordyn remains ousted.
The criticism comes just a month after Khloé was forced to deny accusations that she has prevented Kylie from being friends with Jordyn since the drama.
In response to the Instagram comment, Khloé revealed she had "no ill feelings towards anyone" and said Kylie was free to be friends with whomever she chose.
"I’m so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with," she wrote. "Never once have I ever — and I mean EVER — told my sister who she can be friends with."
"She is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do," Khloé continued. "I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do! I love my sister unconditionally! That means regardless of who she chooses to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally!"
"By the way, I have no ill feelings towards ANYONE!!! Truly. My heart carries no hatred at all. Unless you actually know what you're talking about, respectfully, SHUT THE FUCK UP!" she signed off the post.
Ellie Woodward is Celebrity and Entertainment Editor for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.
Contact Ellie Woodward at ellie.woodward@buzzfeed.com.
