 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Khloé Kardashian Finally Confirmed She's Taken Tristan Thompson Back But It's Sparked A Huge Debate Over Her Treatment Of Jordyn Woods

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Khloé Kardashian Finally Confirmed She's Taken Tristan Thompson Back But It's Sparked A Huge Debate Over Her Treatment Of Jordyn Woods

"This family straight villainized Jordyn Woods only for Khloé to publicly stay with Tristan."

By Ellie Woodward

Picture of Ellie Woodward Ellie Woodward BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on March 15, 2021, at 10:08 a.m. ET

Over the last year, Khloé Kardashian has been fielding rampant speculation over the state of her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

The pair split in 2019 following two cheating scandals. The first was just days before Khloé gave birth to their first child together.

Less than a year later, Tristan was accused of cheating again — this time with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Chesnot / WireImage

At the time, Khloé described Tristan's behavior as "disgusting" and said there was no chance she'd ever even contemplate taking him back.

E!

However, since then, the pair have grown close. Tristan has been open about his desires to win Khloé back, and during the last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she admitted to trying her best to reestablish trust in the hope of reigniting their relationship.

"I don't know what the future holds," she told him during one episode. "All I do know is I'm actively trying to take down little bricks. I'm trying to be more trusting. It's a slow process, but that's just how it has to be for me. I do appreciate the effort you make and the new you — it's night and day who you are."

Well, after months of keeping everyone guessing, Khloé has now confirmed that she and Tristan are indeed back together.

Khloé made the announcement in an Instagram tribute to Tristan on his birthday, where she revealed that they've emerged from the last two years "even stronger than they were before."

"The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before," she wrote. "Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you."

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

"I'm thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything," she added. "I hope you know today and every day how loved you are by me and so many."

But despite the post going down well with Khloé's family and friends, many others took issue with it.

instagram.com

In fact, a backlash quickly mounted with people calling Khloé out for the discrepancies in her treatment of Tristan versus Jordyn.

khloe Kardashian owes Jordyn a PUBLIC apology. Dragged this girl through the mud just to take Tristan back. a fucking joke
AJ @AsyaJasmire

khloe Kardashian owes Jordyn a PUBLIC apology. Dragged this girl through the mud just to take Tristan back. a fucking joke

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @AsyaJasmire
none of my business but it’s still so weird how tristan was warmly accepted back into the family yet all ties were cut from jordyn. hmmm
geli @skinnylilbih

none of my business but it’s still so weird how tristan was warmly accepted back into the family yet all ties were cut from jordyn. hmmm

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @skinnylilbih
I.....can’t believe...that Khloe is back with Tristan...after how she treated Jordyn....?!??!!!
🌻 @idekwhy97

I.....can’t believe...that Khloe is back with Tristan...after how she treated Jordyn....?!??!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @idekwhy97
ok so now that khloe has taken tristan back after he cheated, is she gonna stop publicly bashing jordyn or is it still all her fault
ry @ryleevolk

ok so now that khloe has taken tristan back after he cheated, is she gonna stop publicly bashing jordyn or is it still all her fault

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @ryleevolk
Khloe got her whole family after Jordyn for Tristan cheating just for her to get back with him 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/vdHImmEvmJ
dehz @burrmehhoh

Khloe got her whole family after Jordyn for Tristan cheating just for her to get back with him 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/vdHImmEvmJ

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @burrmehhoh
khloe publicly shamed jordyn just to get back with tristan and that is just so ugly
★mir★ @mirahope_

khloe publicly shamed jordyn just to get back with tristan and that is just so ugly

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @mirahope_

Khloé was actually the subject of intense backlash at the time of the cheating scandal after she publicly branded Jordyn a "liar" and solely blamed her for the breakup of her family.

During Jordyn's Red Table Talk interview where she confirmed Tristan had kissed her but suggested she wasn't the reason for their split, Khloé tweeted: "You ARE the reason my family broke up!"

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!
Khloé @khloekardashian

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Khloé quickly began trending with people questioning why she was publicly attacking Jordyn while failing to attribute any blame to Tristan.

tristan is trash for cheating, jordyn is trash for hooking up with her best friends sisters baby daddy, and khloe is trash for putting all the blame on jordyn... that’s all
positiviᵗᵉᵃ @TeaSpillYT

tristan is trash for cheating, jordyn is trash for hooking up with her best friends sisters baby daddy, and khloe is trash for putting all the blame on jordyn... that’s all

Reply Retweet Favorite

Khloé later backtracked on her initial comments, tweeting days later that the incident had been Tristan's fault.

But despite the fact that Jordyn had been an honorary family member for nine years prior to the cheating scandal, the Kardashian/Jenners have cut her off entirely ever since.

Michael Stewart / WireImage

And now people are questioning why Tristan's been let back into the fold while Jordyn remains ousted.

Look. Khloe went back to Tristan. Oh well it’s her life &amp; that’s okay. But what about Jordyn? After all the things they said about her? Why do we as women find it easier to forgive indoda than the other woman? (Think of the context)
Nselekazi ❤️ @AndiswaLinda

Look. Khloe went back to Tristan. Oh well it’s her life &amp; that’s okay. But what about Jordyn? After all the things they said about her? Why do we as women find it easier to forgive indoda than the other woman? (Think of the context)

Reply Retweet Favorite
This family straight villainized Jordyn Woods only for Khloe to publicly stay with Tristan. 🤡 https://t.co/RpvtOMpGvD
Leslie @lesliejaffie

This family straight villainized Jordyn Woods only for Khloe to publicly stay with Tristan. 🤡 https://t.co/RpvtOMpGvD

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @lesliejaffie
It’s Khloe taking Tristan back and not wanting to ever speak to Jordyn for me . 🥴. Women don’t like each other fr hey.
Mosotho. @its_Kamohelo

It’s Khloe taking Tristan back and not wanting to ever speak to Jordyn for me . 🥴. Women don’t like each other fr hey.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @its_Kamohelo
If khloe could forgive tristan surely she could return the same energy for jordyn
ntombazane @____Somie

If khloe could forgive tristan surely she could return the same energy for jordyn

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @____Somie

The criticism comes just a month after Khloé was forced to deny accusations that she has prevented Kylie from being friends with Jordyn since the drama.

In response to the Instagram comment, Khloé revealed she had "no ill feelings towards anyone" and said Kylie was free to be friends with whomever she chose.

instagram.com

"I’m so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with," she wrote. "Never once have I ever — and I mean EVER — told my sister who she can be friends with."

"She is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do," Khloé continued. "I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do! I love my sister unconditionally! That means regardless of who she chooses to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally!"

"By the way, I have no ill feelings towards ANYONE!!! Truly. My heart carries no hatred at all. Unless you actually know what you're talking about, respectfully, SHUT THE FUCK UP!" she signed off the post.

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT