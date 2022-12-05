Anyone who's kept up with the Kardashians over the years will know that Khloé's relationship with on/off boyfriend and former fiancé Tristan Thompson has been tumultuous, to say the least.
After rekindling their romance in 2020 following two public cheating scandals in 2018 and 2019, Khloé and Tristan secretly got engaged in February 2021.
And Khloé went public with their relationship a month later, with a gushing Instagram post marking Tristan's 30th birthday on March 13.
However, we now know that that same night, Tristan slept with — and impregnated — Maralee Nichols, whom he'd been seeing behind Khloé's back.
The scandal erupted on Dec. 3, 2021, when Maralee filed court documents against Tristan for child support and pregnancy-related expenses. In the documents, Tristan admitted to a monthslong sexual relationship with Maralee, but denied he was the father of her child.
Weeks later, however, Tristan announced that a paternity test had confirmed that he was the father, and he went on to publicly apologize to Khloé for the "heartache and humiliation" he'd caused her.
The dramatic moment that Khloé found out Tristan had fathered a child with Maralee was actually captured on camera during filming for the family's reality show, The Kardashians.
In the dramatic scenes, Khloé said she felt especially hurt that Tristan hadn't warned her that the news was about to be made public.
"A courtesy would be not doing it," she said. "But fine, if you do it, you're not even gonna give me the fucking heads-up before the rest of the world?"
"I feel just not really in my own body," she went on. "These things are just happening and I'm just going through the motions. When things happen to you a couple times, you do kind of become immune to them."
To make matters more complicated, Khloé later revealed that she and Tristan had embarked on a surrogacy journey to expand their family months before, and he'd actively pressured her to continue this despite knowing about Maralee's pregnancy.
Their surrogate underwent an embryo transfer just days before the news of Tristan's other baby broke, and her family speculated that he'd done this deliberately in order to "trap" Khloé. Their son was born in July.
Well, somehow unbelievably, it's now been a year since all of that drama went down. And while Tristan is yet to publicly acknowledge the existence of his third child, Maralee shared a tribute to him on his first birthday on Dec. 2.
"You are the sweetest little boy," she wrote. "Your smile brightens up any room. You are my greatest blessing, my world, my heart in human form."
And it seems that Khloé was feeling contemplative too, posting her own cryptic comment about love on Dec. 3 — the exact anniversary of the news of Tristan's paternity scandal breaking.
On her Instagram Story, Khloé wrote: "Advice of the day: You can't make someone love you by giving them more of what they don't already appreciate."
The following day, Khloé shared another post which read: "Really proud of the way I been bouncing back from things sent to destroy me."
The posts come just weeks after Khloé said that she hoped the birth of their son would help her put the "trauma" of her experiences with Tristan behind her for good.
"Every single day I've been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on and I get to enjoy," she said during an episode of The Kardashians. "It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me."