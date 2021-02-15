 Skip To Content
Kendall Jenner Is Being Accused Of Photoshopping Those Images That Caused Body Insecurity Among Fans And It's Sparked Another Debate

"The sheer number of tweets I've seen of girls feeling insecure from a frankly unattainable and Photoshopped image just feels dangerous to keep on social media."

By Ellie Woodward

Picture of Ellie Woodward Ellie Woodward BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on February 15, 2021, at 6:46 a.m. ET

Kendall Jenner is being accused of Photoshopping images from a SKIMS shoot which sparked body insecurity among her fans last week.

Don Arnold / WireImage

The drama began after the model posed up a storm at a photoshoot for Kim Kardashian's Valentine's SKIMS collection, and shared several of the shots of herself wearing the "micro thong" on social media.

Instagram: @kendalljenner

However, within minutes fans were taking to Twitter themselves to reveal that the photos had triggered body insecurities.

Me @ at my body after Kendall Jenner's insta posts.
𝐫 𝐡 𝐢 𝐦 𝐚 𝐫 𝐢 𝐞 𝐞 @rhiannomariee

Me @ at my body after Kendall Jenner’s insta posts.

Idk who needs to hear this but stop comparing yourself to Kendall Jenner- she has money, surgery, lighting, photographers, editors, nutritionists, personal trainers, makeup artists etc. You have an iPhone camera. She looks unreal but that's her job
T A Y L O R M U I R @taylorcmuir

Idk who needs to hear this but stop comparing yourself to Kendall Jenner- she has money, surgery, lighting, photographers, editors, nutritionists, personal trainers, makeup artists etc. You have an iPhone camera. She looks unreal but that’s her job

Twitter: @taylorcmuir
How can I ever be ok with my body when Kendall Jenner is out here looking like that
lauren @undersummrskies

How can I ever be ok with my body when Kendall Jenner is out here looking like that

Twitter: @undersummrskies

The commentary became so intense that Kendall herself even stepped in to reassure her fans that she has "bad days" too, and not everything is as "perfect as it may seem."

i am an extremely lucky girl. appreciative of all that i have. but i want you to know i have bad days too and that i hear you! you are beautiful just the way you are!!! it's not always as perfect as it may seem ❤️ https://t.co/JcdrlR0hF9
Kendall @KendallJenner

i am an extremely lucky girl. appreciative of all that i have. but i want you to know i have bad days too and that i hear you! you are beautiful just the way you are!!! it’s not always as perfect as it may seem ❤️ https://t.co/JcdrlR0hF9

But the drama shows no signs of slowing down with one Instagram user, @Problematicfame, now accusing Kendall of Photoshopping the images.

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/highlights/18139796521091647/

The account compared stills from one of the videos from the shoot with the photo Kendall posted on Instagram.

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/highlights/18139796521091647/

The account also suggested Kendall had overused the "smoothing" tool on an app like Facetune.

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/highlights/18139796521091647/

"The smoothing around the bikini line is ridiculous," the caption read. "Nobody looks like that. Gals have lines, razor bumps, discoloration. Nobody is completely smooth down there."

And they also suggested that Kendall may have edited the videos she posted too, after noticing that a curtain in the background ended up glitching which can happen in the editing process.

The Instagram user also showed how Kendall Jenner photoshopped her video.
Def Noodles @defnoodles

The Instagram user also showed how Kendall Jenner photoshopped her video.

And it didn't take long before the post spread across social media with people then expressing frustration that Kendall may have edited the images that caused so much insecurity among fans.

possibly unpopular opinion: i don't think that kendall jenner picture should be allowed to stay up on insta the sheer number of tweets i've seen of girls feeling insecure from a frankly unattainable &amp; PHOTOSHOPPED image just feels dangerous to keep on social media
@_caffeinefix

possibly unpopular opinion: i don’t think that kendall jenner picture should be allowed to stay up on insta the sheer number of tweets i’ve seen of girls feeling insecure from a frankly unattainable &amp; PHOTOSHOPPED image just feels dangerous to keep on social media

it's not body shaming to tell ppl that kendall is photoshopped in those pictures, like yes she is sexy but she also...quite literally doesn't look like that irl. no one is built naturally that way but giving young teenage girls the impression kendall does is so harmful
𝑎𝑦𝑒𝑠ℎ𝑎 @__ayeshaaaaa

it’s not body shaming to tell ppl that kendall is photoshopped in those pictures, like yes she is sexy but she also...quite literally doesn’t look like that irl. no one is built naturally that way but giving young teenage girls the impression kendall does is so harmful

Twitter: @__ayeshaaaaa
@HopelesslyLola @sophxthompson Kendall is obviously beautiful, but it's obvious that the second photo is edited to make her legs longer and waist smaller. I don't get why they edit her like that because she doesn't need it. But I hate the fact that people try to normalise photoshopping your body.
Facebymalin @facebymalin

@HopelesslyLola @sophxthompson Kendall is obviously beautiful, but it’s obvious that the second photo is edited to make her legs longer and waist smaller. I don’t get why they edit her like that because she doesn’t need it. But I hate the fact that people try to normalise photoshopping your body.

Twitter: @facebymalin
The amount of people who can't see how photoshopped Kendall is in that photo is scary. Yes she's skinny but the shape is so fake. Kardashian/Jenners are mostly fake with surgery. My problem isn't the surgery, it's the fact they maintain they're natural when they're not.
zoe Ⓥ @finelineharries

The amount of people who can’t see how photoshopped Kendall is in that photo is scary. Yes she’s skinny but the shape is so fake. Kardashian/Jenners are mostly fake with surgery. My problem isn’t the surgery, it’s the fact they maintain they’re natural when they’re not.

Twitter: @finelineharries

Others said that finding out the photos could have been altered actually made them feel better about their own bodies.

@defnoodles Honestly this stuff helps my confidence so much like I know stuff is photo shopped and video filters exist but sometimes you need the reminder that your body's normal you know. Can't imagine the pressure she's under to be an unrealistic beauty standards.
:D @gdaygday10

@defnoodles Honestly this stuff helps my confidence so much like I know stuff is photo shopped and video filters exist but sometimes you need the reminder that your body's normal you know. Can't imagine the pressure she's under to be an unrealistic beauty standards.

Others defended Kendall, suggesting that the reason for the differences between the video and photo was because she was posing and standing with better posture in the latter.

@defnoodles okay, this might be an unpopular opinion but i don't think it's photoshop. i just think that the picture on the left she's relaxed and on the other she's contracting her stomach to make it look slimmer. Many models do it. It might just be me, though...
𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧'𝐭 @un_seasoned

@defnoodles okay, this might be an unpopular opinion but i don't think it's photoshop. i just think that the picture on the left she's relaxed and on the other she's contracting her stomach to make it look slimmer. Many models do it. It might just be me, though...

Others pointed out that some people really do look like Kendall, and said that their bodies should be celebrated.

I'm not saying you have to look like them, but neither do you have to be petty online or be selective about body types you celebrate in the name of inclusivity. Transfer this as a metaphor for people being smarter and sharper than you.
𝒥𝒷 @Quicksilwr

I'm not saying you have to look like them, but neither do you have to be petty online or be selective about body types you celebrate in the name of inclusivity. Transfer this as a metaphor for people being smarter and sharper than you.

And many more said that Kendall and her body should be left alone.

I think Kendall Jenner's photos are genuine but even if they are edited, her body is a private body and can do what it wants. If you don't like what Kendall Jenner does with her body and photos, build your own body and photos #BelieveWomen
In it together alone... again @El_Visitor1

I think Kendall Jenner's photos are genuine but even if they are edited, her body is a private body and can do what it wants. If you don't like what Kendall Jenner does with her body and photos, build your own body and photos #BelieveWomen

@defnoodles I mean I am guilty of using filters from time to time! Heck my profile picture is fr Snapchat. I try not to use filters, but I GURANTEE if I was shooting a campaign I would do want to look AMAZING, &amp; edit the heck out of my pictures! Idk, I wish I could say otherwise but I can't.
Karley_O Proud Mask Wearer @KarleyO3

@defnoodles I mean I am guilty of using filters from time to time! Heck my profile picture is fr Snapchat. I try not to use filters, but I GURANTEE if I was shooting a campaign I would do want to look AMAZING, &amp; edit the heck out of my pictures! Idk, I wish I could say otherwise but I can't.

Twitter: @KarleyO3

The Kardashians are no strangers to editing their social media posts. Most recently, Kylie was forced to delete and repost a photo of herself after fans noticed that the side of the pool she was standing in curved unnaturally inwards.

Instagram: @kyliejenner

This is the kind of tell-tale distortion you get after editing photos to change the shape of your body on apps like Facetune. Kylie went on to crop the edge of the pool out of the photo when she reuploaded it.

Khloé Kardashian also sparked controversy recently after fans compared a selfie she posted to Instagram with footage from Keeping Up With The Kardashians which was shot on the same day.

twitter.com

And Kourtney was even caught on camera editing a photo of herself during a 2018 episode of KUWTK.

E!

During a confrontation with Khloé, Kourtney could be seen zooming in and out on a picture on her phone. In a confessional, Khloé said: "I'm trying to talk it out with her, but instead of talking it out, she's editing this photo on her phone with this ridiculous smile on her face."

A spokesperson for Kendall has been contacted for comment.

