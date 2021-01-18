 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Kelly Clarkson Opened Up About The Celebrities Who Were "Rude" And "Mean" To Her When She First Became Famous

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Kelly Clarkson Opened Up About The Celebrities Who Were "Rude" And "Mean" To Her When She First Became Famous

"People were really mean to us because we're from a talent show and it was the first season."

By Ellie Woodward

Picture of Ellie Woodward Ellie Woodward BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on January 18, 2021, at 7:37 a.m. ET

Kelly Clarkson has opened up about the experience of other celebrities being "rude" and "mean" to her in the early phase of her career because they looked down on the way she broke into the industry.

Jean-baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

For anyone who's unaware, Kelly found fame aged 20 on the first series of American Idol back in 2002.

ABC

But despite clearly having bags of talent, Kelly has now revealed that many celebrities she encountered at the time were rude and dismissive of her because of the show.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Kelly made the revelation during a conversation with Jennifer Love Hewitt on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the singer expressed her gratitude at how friendly Jennifer had been when they first met.

ABC

"You probably don't remember this, but it stuck with me for so long — almost 20 years now," Kelly said. "It was at some MTV Awards, and it was right when I was in the final three of Idol. We were just so slammed and everything was happening in a whirlwind, and people were really mean to us because we're from a talent show and it was the first season."

youtube.com

"Like, everyone was so rude to us," she went on. "On the carpet, at the show — it was so bad. It was a horrible experience and you came up to me and ran out of nowhere and were like, 'Oh my gosh! I'm really rooting for you!'"

youtube.com

And Kelly also revealed the piece of advice that Jennifer gave her which is something she's clung to ever since.

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

"You told me, 'Please keep the ones you love so close and it'll end up being about a few people in your life, unfortunately, this business can be really hard,'" Kelly recalled. "'And just remember to keep those people who really love you close.' You just gave me this advice that was really, really kind in such an unkind time for me personally."

"So, thank you so much," Kelly added. "It meant the world to me."

youtube.com

In the past, Kelly has been open about how she struggled in the early part of her career after her record label pressurised her to lose weight.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“I remember making the Breakaway album," she told The Sun in 2017. "Someone came in and brought in some pictures, some chick naked with a guitar on the cover of a magazine. They were like, 'This is your competition.' I'm like, 'That ain't my competition. I can't compete with that.'"

“Any time you saw me thin, honest to god, the reason is because I lived on a treadmill," she went on. 'Especially those Breakaway days, I was tired. I was always surrounded by people, I never had a minute alone. So my minute alone was on a treadmill."

Now, however, Kelly says she's happy and healthy: "I'm a singer. We're not models. I don't see my life as a struggle. I just see me living my life."

Jim Ruymen / UPI/PA Images

You can watch the full clip here.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT