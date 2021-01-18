Kelly Clarkson Opened Up About The Celebrities Who Were "Rude" And "Mean" To Her When She First Became Famous

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“I remember making the Breakaway album," she told The Sun in 2017. "Someone came in and brought in some pictures, some chick naked with a guitar on the cover of a magazine. They were like, 'This is your competition.' I'm like, 'That ain't my competition. I can't compete with that.'"

“Any time you saw me thin, honest to god, the reason is because I lived on a treadmill," she went on. 'Especially those Breakaway days, I was tired. I was always surrounded by people, I never had a minute alone. So my minute alone was on a treadmill."