In 2017, Jim Parsons was announced as the highest-earning male TV actor, while Kaley Cuoco came in second on the womens' list.

Kaley would later reveal that the salary was "life-changing," and she and Johnny Galecki were left in a state of shock when it was finalized.

"We looked at each other and we were like, 'What the hell just happened?'" she told Variety. "'Should we go out to dinner? Should we cheers?' We didn't quite know what to do."

"It was a blessing,” she added. "I was able to take care of a lot of things in my life and my family, and I will forever be grateful for that."