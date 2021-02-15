JoJo Siwa Opened Up About "Falling In Love" With Her Girlfriend A Week After Going Public With Their Relationship

Nbc / Getty Images

"My cousin had gotten me that shirt — I took that picture like a week before I posted it — and I put it on my close friends Instagram story," she explained. "I was on FaceTime with [my girlfriend], and we were just talking about all the love that came in, and we were both like, 'Technically I still haven't confirmed it.' I was like, 'I kind of just want to post this picture on my real story.' She was super encouraging."