John Krasinski Responded After Amy Schumer Said He And Emily Blunt Have A "Pretend Marriage For Publicity"

"I've said for a long time I think Emily and John have a pretend marriage for publicity."

By Ellie Woodward

Picture of Ellie Woodward Ellie Woodward BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on June 1, 2021, at 5:44 a.m. ET

It's fair to say that Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are one of the most stable, loved-up couples in Hollywood.

They met in 2008, married in 2010, share two daughters and are evidently completely obsessed with one another.

I mean, come on.

However, it seems that not everyone is convinced by their love story.

Enter Amy Schumer.

Amy hopped onto Instagram over the weekend to share her thoughts on A Quiet Place II — the sequel to John and Emily's 2018 blockbuster release.

"I loved every second of @aquietplacemovie even better than the first one which blew me away," she wrote. "Amazing to be in a movie theater."

However, Amy went on to make a swipe about John and Emily's relationship later in the comment.

"Although I've said for a long time I think Emily and John have a pretend marriage for publicity. But I still think you should see it this rainy weekend," she wrote.

However, it turns out that John actually saw the comment — and decided to leave one of his own.

"Thank you Amy!...for blowing up our whole marriage spot," he jokingly wrote.

Earlier in the week, John had actually opened up about his marriage to Emily, revealing that working with her on the Quiet Place movies was one of the best experiences he's ever had.

"Everybody was wondering how it would go working with your spouse and so were we, we were very excited to see how that would go and by excited, I mean terrified," he said during a live Q&A session following Australian preview screenings for the movie.

"On the first movie, I found the best collaborator of my entire life," he went on. "She's not only the best actress but she's someone who puts everyone at ease because she's so unbelievably prepared, unbelievably professional and cares so deeply about the entire process."

"There were days when she wasn't shooting, and she'd still come to set and she'd still see the shots and cheer us on," he added. "She is without a doubt, not only the best actress I have or will work with, but she's the greatest collaborator I've ever had."

