Gigi Hadid Opened Up About Deciding Against Posting Any Photos Of Her Baby's Face On Instagram Until She's Old Enough To Consent

"I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more," Gigi said during an Instagram live, "but I'm pregnant through a pandemic. Obviously, my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world."

"Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus," she went on. "That was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening. And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the [Black Lives Matter] movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that."

"I've been trying to document it well," she added. "And I will be sharing stuff like that in the future. I just am not rushed to do it. I feel like right now I just want to experience it, and I write in my journal a lot."