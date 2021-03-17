Demi Lovato Said She Was Sexually Assaulted By Her Drug Dealer And "Left For Dead" On The Night Of Her Near-Fatal Overdose
"I was literally left for dead after he took advantage of me."
Demi Lovato has opened up about the night of her near-fatal overdose, claiming she was sexually assaulted by her drug dealer.
Lovato — who was hospitalized in July 2018 following a reported opioid overdose — made the claims during the first episode of her new YouTube documentary, Dancing With The Devil, due for release next week.
Speaking publicly about the overdose for the first time, Lovato claimed that she was sexually assaulted and "left for dead" by her drug dealer, but added that she didn't process the events until a month later.
"I didn't just overdose. I was taken advantage of," the singer said. "When they found me, I was naked, blue. I was literally left for dead after he took advantage of me."
"When I woke up in the hospital, they asked if we had had consensual sex," she went on. "There was one flash that I had of him on top of me. I saw that flash and said, 'Yes.' It wasn't until a month after the overdose that I realized, 'You weren't in any state of mind to make a consensual decision.'"
Lovato went on to explain that she's spent the last few years dealing with the trauma from both the night of her overdose, and also a previous sexual assault when she was 15.
"When I was a teenager, I was in a very similar situation," she explained. "I lost my virginity in a rape."
"I really beat myself up for years, which is also why I had a really hard time coming to terms with the fact that it was a rape when it happened," she went on. "We were hooking up but I said, 'Hey, this is not going any further. I'm a virgin and I don't want to lose it this way.'"
"And that didn't matter to them, they did it anyways," she went on. "And I internalized it, and I told myself it was my fault because I still went in the room with him. I still hooked up with him."
Elsewhere in the documentary, Lovato also opened up about the events that led to her 2018 overdose, revealing that she relapsed after six years of sobriety three months prior, and immediately began using hard drugs.
"I'm surprised I didn't OD [the night of the first relapse]" she said. "I just went to town. I went on a shopping spree. That night I did drugs I'd never done before."
"I'd never done meth before, I tried meth. I mixed it with [ecstasy], with coke, weed, alcohol, oxycontin," she continued. "And that alone should have killed me."
Lovato added that she suffered three strokes and a heart attack on the night of her overdose, and is still experiencing brain impairment as well as blind spots in her vision.
Dancing With The Devil will be released on YouTube on March 23.
