Speaking publicly about the overdose for the first time, Lovato claimed that she was sexually assaulted and "left for dead" by her drug dealer, but added that she didn't process the events until a month later.

"I didn't just overdose. I was taken advantage of," the singer said. "When they found me, I was naked, blue. I was literally left for dead after he took advantage of me."

"When I woke up in the hospital, they asked if we had had consensual sex," she went on. "There was one flash that I had of him on top of me. I saw that flash and said, 'Yes.' It wasn't until a month after the overdose that I realized, 'You weren't in any state of mind to make a consensual decision.'"

Lovato went on to explain that she's spent the last few years dealing with the trauma from both the night of her overdose, and also a previous sexual assault when she was 15.

"I really beat myself up for years, which is also why I had a really hard time coming to terms with the fact that it was a rape when it happened," she went on. "We were hooking up but I said, 'Hey, this is not going any further. I'm a virgin and I don't want to lose it this way.'"

"And that didn't matter to them, they did it anyways," she went on. "And I internalized it, and I told myself it was my fault because I still went in the room with him. I still hooked up with him."