Dax Shepard Revealed Why He And Kristen Bell Are So Open About Their Marriage Struggles After Admitting To Fights So Intense They "Black Out"

Dax and Kristen have always been honest about their marriage, including revealing that it takes a "tremendous amount of therapy" to co-exist, and admitting they've been "at each other's throats" during lockdown.

In the past, the pair have candidly spoken about the "tremendous amount" of therapy it takes to sustain their relationship, and even admitted last year to having a fight so bad that they both "blacked out."

According to Kristen, the fight began after she left a note asking Dax for help around the house, and ended with a lot of tears, her sleeping on the couch and refusing to speak to each other for three days.

"I don't actually remember what happened," she said during an appearance on the Life Is Short podcast. "But what transpired was a lot of volume, a lot of harsh words being thrown around, and it was an angry, angry fight about how nobody does anything for anybody else."

And Kristen also recently admitted that quarantining together throughout the coronavirus pandemic has presented its own set of challenges, with the pair increasingly "at each other's throats" and in need of a "therapy brush up."

"Dax and I, when we started this pandemic, were at a point in our marriage where we definitely needed a little therapy brush-up," Kristen told People. "Every couple of years, we're like, 'We're being very antagonistic towards each other,' and we don't want that," she added. "We go back to therapy and figure out what I'm not doing that's best for you and what you're not doing that's best for me, and how we can serve this team goal better. It's been incredibly helpful."

Well, Dax has now revealed why the pair discuss their relationship struggles so openly, revealing that they hope to offer people a realistic expectation of marriage.

"We don't want anyone to think we met and it's been easy," he said during an appearance on Sunday Today with Willie Geist. "Because if that's someone's expectation of a relationship, and certainly marriage, it's a bad expectation to have."

"It's interesting," he added. "We don't feel like we have an option to be anything other than honest."

Back in May, Kristen also opened up about the public nature of their relationship, admitting that she sometimes panics when Dax shares personal details about their marriage.

"Even if my knee-jerk reaction is, 'Why did he share that?!' my second thought isn't, 'He's out to get me,'" Kristen told E!'s Daily Pop

"We decided a long time ago that there was no getting around it," she went on. "We could try to take all questions about our relationship off the table for the rest of our lives, and just be incredibly boring, or we could open the kimono — as they say — and allow people to see what our marriage is like."

The comments come four months after Dax spoke publicly about his recent relapse following 16 years of sobriety, with the actor revealing that Kristen had been a pillar of support.

"Kristen doesn't deserve for the next six months for every fucking interview she does to be, 'Oh, Dax relapsed,'" he said during an appearance on The Ellen Show. "I'm sorry and I'm embarrassed I've put other people in this situation."

Kristen went on to say that she was "standing by" her husband and remained committed to moving on from the relapse together.