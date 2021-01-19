 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Caitlyn Jenner Opened Up About Why She's "Much Closer" With Kylie Than Kendall And It's Kinda Awkward

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Caitlyn Jenner Opened Up About Why She's "Much Closer" With Kylie Than Kendall And It's Kinda Awkward

"Kylie is just the exception to the rule. She's just — all the stars came together."

By Ellie Woodward

Picture of Ellie Woodward Ellie Woodward BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on January 19, 2021, at 8:41 a.m. ET

It's no secret that the relationship between Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashian/Jenners has been fraught over the last few years.

Jamie Mccarthy

After coming out as transgender in 2015, Caitlyn went on to publicly criticise Kris Jenner in her autobiography, claiming that she had known about her desire to transition and "mistreated" her towards the end of their marriage.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

The comments did not go down well with the Kardashians, who branded Caitlyn a "liar" and a "bad person," before declaring that they were cutting her out of their lives.

E!

And it wasn't just the Kardashians who took issue with Caitlyn during this period. In a 2017 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kendall opened up about feeling as though Caitlyn favoured Kylie after being repeatedly overlooked by her.

E!

"I get my dad missing hanging out with Kylie, but I do make an effort to meet up and hang out with her," Kendall said during the episode. "She is just obsessing over Kylie and ruining the time we are spending together."

"You keep complaining about Kylie not being here, and it is making me not even want to be around you," Kendall told Caitlyn later in the episode. "I'm here. Am I not good enough for you?"

And while tensions have eased over recent months, with Caitlyn reuniting with the Kardashians for celebratory dinners, the star may have now landed herself in hot water again by discussing her relationship with her children in more detail, and confirming that she favours Kylie.

"Kendall's very athletic," Caitlyn said during an appearance on the Him and Her podcast. "We kind of both had the same attitude towards life. I get on very well with the two of them, but Kylie and I just seem to be closer most of the time."

"Kendall's off kind of doing her thing," she went on. "I had dinner last night at Kylie's house. We try to do that once a week, once every two weeks. I go over there and she always has these great meals prepared. She doesn't do them, but they're so good."

"We just have a glass of wine and talk about stuff and this and that," she continued. "And so from that standpoint, we're a lot closer. Kendall's not that... She's always a little bit more secretive. We're still close, but it's harder to figure out whereas Kylie's more of an open book."

"Kylie is just the exception to the rule," she added. "I mean, she's just — all the stars came together."

And Caitlyn went on to say that she often feels neglected by her kids, especially when she's left "sitting alone" on a Friday night.

Instagram: @caitlynjenner

"All my kids are great and they've all grown up to have their own lives. Now, sometimes, it gets a little tough when you're sitting at the house, Friday night," she said.

"You're sitting there going, 'Wait a second. I've got 10 kids. I've got 18 grandchildren. I'm sitting here all by myself!'" Caitlyn continued.

instagram.com

"Nobody's called, and you're looking at your phone, and shouldn't somebody be calling me, you know?" she added. "What, they all have their own lives? Yeah. Well, every parent deals with that. It's nothing new."

Caitlyn's comments come seven months after Kendall and Kylie opened up about their relationship with Caitlyn had improved since her transition.

Rabbani And Solimene Photography / WireImage

"My dad has always been an inspiration to me," she told People. "From winning the gold medal at the Olympics to getting her pilot's license. However, watching her live out her true self has been the most inspiring of them all."

You can listen to the full interview with Caitlyn Jenner here.

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT