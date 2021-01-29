Addison Rae Awkwardly Refused To Answer When She Was Asked To Spill The Tea On Her "Least Favorite" Kardashian
So who is it?
Over the last year, TikTok star Addison Rae has become virtually inseparable from Kourtney Kardashian.
Despite being an unlikely friendship pairing thanks to the 21 year age gap, Kourtney and Addison have done just about everything together — from working out, going to dinner, filming TikToks and vacationing.
As a result of her budding friendship with Kourtney, Addison has spent increasing amounts of time with the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, too.
However, if you were thinking that Addison might use her ~konnections~ to spill all the tea from Calabasas, then you'd be wrong.
In fact, during a recent YouTube video, Addison point blank refused to comment on the famous family.
During an appearance on boyfriend Bryce Hall's YouTube channel where she joined fellow TikTokers, Blake Gray and Noah Beck, Addison was challenged to a game of "Spill or Fill Your Guts," more commonly seen on The Late Late Show.
In the game, Addison was presented with a plate of old, rotting fish and at first seemed very confident that she wouldn't have to subject herself to consuming any of it.
"I'm for sure gonna answer it," she said, lifting up a giant piece of old fish. "So I'll pick this."
However, when the question arrived, things took a turn.
"Who's your least favorite Kardashian that you've met?" Blake asked.
"Oh my god," Addison responded, looking visibly flustered.
"I don't have a least favorite," she went on.
"There's not one that just bugs you a little?" Blake probed.
Looking annoyed, Addison said: "I'm not answering that."
And proceeded to bite straight into the fish.
But TBH, Addison probably made the right decision in staying silent on this one, because in the past the Kardashians have seriously fallen out over answers they gave during rounds of "Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts."
Back in 2019, Kendall was asked to rank her siblings from best to worst parent. And she actually did it.
Needless to say, Kourtney was "hurt" by the ranking, with Kim berating Kendall for not taking one for the team and doing the forfeit instead.
Well done for staying in the Kardashians' good books, Addison, but I would like to know the answer!
You can watch the full video here.
-
