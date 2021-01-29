 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Addison Rae Awkwardly Refused To Answer When She Was Asked To Spill The Tea On Her "Least Favorite" Kardashian

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Addison Rae Awkwardly Refused To Answer When She Was Asked To Spill The Tea On Her "Least Favorite" Kardashian

So who is it?

By Ellie Woodward

Picture of Ellie Woodward Ellie Woodward BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on January 29, 2021, at 10:29 a.m. ET

Over the last year, TikTok star Addison Rae has become virtually inseparable from Kourtney Kardashian.

Despite being an unlikely friendship pairing thanks to the 21 year age gap, Kourtney and Addison have done just about everything together — from working out, going to dinner, filming TikToks and vacationing.

As a result of her budding friendship with Kourtney, Addison has spent increasing amounts of time with the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, too.

Lipsy

However, if you were thinking that Addison might use her ~konnections~ to spill all the tea from Calabasas, then you'd be wrong.

In fact, during a recent YouTube video, Addison point blank refused to comment on the famous family.

During an appearance on boyfriend Bryce Hall's YouTube channel where she joined fellow TikTokers, Blake Gray and Noah Beck, Addison was challenged to a game of "Spill or Fill Your Guts," more commonly seen on The Late Late Show.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

In the game, Addison was presented with a plate of old, rotting fish and at first seemed very confident that she wouldn't have to subject herself to consuming any of it.

youtube.com

"I'm for sure gonna answer it," she said, lifting up a giant piece of old fish. "So I'll pick this."

youtube.com

However, when the question arrived, things took a turn.

E!

"Who's your least favorite Kardashian that you've met?" Blake asked.

youtube.com

"Oh my god," Addison responded, looking visibly flustered.

youtube.com

"I don't have a least favorite," she went on.

youtube.com

"There's not one that just bugs you a little?" Blake probed.

youtube.com

Looking annoyed, Addison said: "I'm not answering that."

youtube.com

And proceeded to bite straight into the fish.

youtube.com

But TBH, Addison probably made the right decision in staying silent on this one, because in the past the Kardashians have seriously fallen out over answers they gave during rounds of "Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts."

CBS

Back in 2019, Kendall was asked to rank her siblings from best to worst parent. And she actually did it.

CBS

Kendall heralded Rob as the best parent, followed by Khloé, Kim, Kylie and, finally, Kourtney.

Needless to say, Kourtney was "hurt" by the ranking, with Kim berating Kendall for not taking one for the team and doing the forfeit instead.

The Ellen Show

"She should have just eaten something gross," Kim said during an appearance on The Ellen Show. "I completely understood that Kourtney was sensitive about that because she's an amazing parent. Kendall should've just drank or eaten a tarantula or whatever she had to do."

"Everybody's always saying something about me," Kourtney said of the incident a year later. "So I'm just like the last one that needs to have more said. I don't know if I make an easy target or if they think I'm not gonna say anything."

Well done for staying in the Kardashians' good books, Addison, but I would like to know the answer!

You can watch the full video here.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT