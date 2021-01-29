Addison Rae Awkwardly Refused To Answer When She Was Asked To Spill The Tea On Her "Least Favorite" Kardashian

The Ellen Show

"She should have just eaten something gross," Kim said during an appearance on The Ellen Show. "I completely understood that Kourtney was sensitive about that because she's an amazing parent. Kendall should've just drank or eaten a tarantula or whatever she had to do."

"Everybody's always saying something about me," Kourtney said of the incident a year later. "So I'm just like the last one that needs to have more said. I don't know if I make an easy target or if they think I'm not gonna say anything."