YouTube Just Deranked Anti–Meghan Markle Channels From Search Results And Recommendations

As recently as a week ago, searching “Meghan Markle” on YouTube would bring up videos explicitly attacking the Duchess of Sussex or spreading misinformation about her within the first 10 results. When you’d click through to videos like “CONFIRMED! Samantha Markle Claims Archie & Lilibet Are Fake, Meghan was NEVER pregnant,” YouTube’s recommendation algorithm would bring up even more content from an interconnected community of channels with names like “Murky Meg” and “Keep NYC MegaTrash Free.” These accounts use the video platform to spread negative content about the duchess, and have garnered tens of thousands of subscribers and millions of views.

But now, you’ll find only videos from verified accounts and news outlets in the search results for “Meghan Markle” and first recommendations in the sidebar. Even if you’ve explicitly searched for and started watching videos that accuse Megan Markle of being a narcissist, or videos claiming she wore a fake belly to make herself appear pregnant, YouTube’s recommendations sidebar won’t initially serve you similar videos. It's unclear when exactly the change occurred, and YouTube declined to specify.

This change comes following months of news coverage about the anti-Meghan YouTube network and the ad revenue its videos generate, as well as a public conversation about what constitutes criticism and when it crosses the line into harassment. BuzzFeed News has been inquiring about various accounts and YouTube’s policies for more than a month, and an Input magazine story about the battle between Meghan supporters and YouTube channel creators was published Monday.

However, a spokesperson for the platform pushed back when BuzzFeed News asked if media coverage of this community had prompted such a marked, sudden change in search results.

“For news and certain topics prone to misinformation, we’ve trained our systems over the years to elevate content from authoritative sources in search results and recommendations,” spokesperson Elena Hernandez said. “Millions of search queries get this treatment today, including certain queries related to Meghan Markle. As with all queries, search results on YouTube are algorithmically ranked and constantly changing as new content is uploaded over time.”

And yet, the change in the search algorithm only seems to apply to the query of the duchess’s name. If you search “Meghan Markle pregnancy” or “Meghan Markle Harry,” some of the first results will be negative videos promoting conspiracy theories from unverified anti-Meghan channels. If you do click on one of these anti-Meghan videos, the recommendations algorithm continues to suggest videos from verified sources first; for the most part, one has to scroll to see other videos from channels that only post negative content about the duchess.

YouTube’s search and recommendations algorithms constitute some of YouTube’s most powerful content moderation tools, said journalist and YouTuber Carlos Maza, whose highly publicized experience as the victim of targeted harassment from a conservative YouTuber in 2019 was one of the factors that prompted the platform to adopt its current set of harassment and cyberbullying guidelines. However, he told BuzzFeed News that these changes may not have an effect on the anti-Meghan YouTube ecosystem because the approach is likely “too little, too late.” It shows the platform “misunderstands how hate mobs work on YouTube,” he said.

Maza said that this change may keep hate videos away from a “lay audience” since it will minimize the chance that casual viewers will stumble onto anti-Meghan videos — but it won’t stop “hate-driven” users who use charged keywords to reinforce their existing views. “Just like in physical life, hate mobs don't grow by appealing to a wide audience, but by relying on a core base of active participants who will seek out and recruit other people who might be inclined to agree with them,” he said.

Historically, YouTube’s recommendations had been entirely optimized for engagement, which had the unintended effect of promoting and sending viewers to the most extreme content and starting them on the path to, for example, the alt-right movement. BuzzFeed News has published extensive reporting on how YouTube’s search and recommended videos algorithms can lead to right-wing radicalization.

The algorithmic changes appear to be YouTube’s primary way of addressing the extensive community of channels whose stated sole purpose is to attack Meghan, as well as accounts that claim to be royal commentary channels but, based on the majority of their content, are de facto anti-Meghan accounts. The changes help contain the conspiracy theory–laden narratives about the duchess and may keep them from seeping into the wider waters of the platform. And YouTube will be able to avoid defining what counts as a hate account and when legitimate criticism crosses a line into malice.