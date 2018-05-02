WWE Superstar Kane Won The Republican Primary In The Tennessee Mayor Race

Jacobs, 51, defeated Knox County Commissioner Brad Anders 14,633 to 14,616, according to the official results posted on the county's website. The results won't be certified until May 21, as officials need to go through provisional ballots, but the winner of the primary is not expected to change.

"[The results were] about the people of Knox County making a statement,” Jacobs told Knox News on Tuesday. “You know, my opponents are fine men, but they’re in the government right now and I think someone like me coming in and bringing fresh perspectives and new ideas is something that people look forward to."