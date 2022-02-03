Texans Are Sharing Survival Tips They Learned Last Year As They Endure Another Massive Winter Storm

As tens of thousands of Texans lose power due to a winter storm blasting through the region, some are sharing their survival and preparation techniques on social media, skills acquired after a similar storm left hundreds dead in the state nearly a year ago.



The storm, named Landon, has brought snow, freezing rain, sleet, and other dangerous conditions to the central and southeastern areas of the United States this week. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Central Texas until 6 p.m. Thursday. State officials have also been urging residents all week to get ready for the storm's impact.

In a news briefing Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said officials had learned from the disastrous response to the dangerous ice, snow, and sleet that swept through the state and decimated the power grid in February 2021.

"Every state agency is in close communication and coordination to provide resources and valuable information to keep Texans safe during these winter weather conditions," Abbott said.



Some Texas residents, however, are wary of relying on their state's infrastructure after last year's crisis and are taking matters into their own hands, using TikTok and other social media platforms to share their experiences, as well as tips on how to stay warm and get through power outages and cold conditions.

Tiffany Holloway, who has more than 185,000 followers on TikTok, where she posts as @wildfiresmile, uses the app to share "prepper" content, which she says she began learning about when she was forced to live without power during the 2021 storm.