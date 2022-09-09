William And Kate Are Now The Prince And Princess Of Wales

In his first speech as sovereign, King Charles III on Friday conferred the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales to his eldest son, William, and his wife Catherine (popularly known as Kate), while also giving a nod to Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.



"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given," King Charles said.

In mentioning Harry and Meghan, who moved to California after leaving royal life, the King said that he wanted to express his love “as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

