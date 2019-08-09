Prince William And Kate Raced Sailboats For Charity, But Their Kids Stole The Show

At some point, Prince George acquired a captain's hat, which clearly is something a future king should be wearing.

Instagram: Kensington Royal

Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton competed in a regatta on Thursday to raise money and awareness for eight of the charities for which they are patrons. But, as often is the case, it was their children who stole the spotlight.



Each sailboat in the inaugural King's Cup regatta represented a charity. Kate competed on the ship for the Royal Foundation's Early Years program and William sailed on the ship representing Child Bereavement UK.

⛵ …and they’re off! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are going head to head in The King’s Cup, raising awareness and funds for eight of Their Royal Highnesses’ patronages. https://t.co/zDzAZCnLDb

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

The future king and queen had their game faces on.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images, Andrew Matthews / AFP / Getty Images

They weren't just along for the ride.

Andrew Matthews / AFP / Getty Images

Oh no, they were sailing to win.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

As his parents raced, Prince George, 6, and a friend watched the competition from a nearby boat under the watchful eye of his grandfather Michael Middleton.



Chris Jackson / Getty Images

At some point during the regatta, George acquired a captain's hat, which clearly is something a future king should be wearing.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

I mean, come on.



AP Images / KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx / Via AP Images

After the race finished, George and his sister, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte, met up with their mother and took a look at the people waiting for the prizes to be awarded.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Seeing the crowds below, Kate encouraged her daughter to wave at the cameras (as royals do).

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

But the young princess had, uh, other ideas.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Kate clearly found Charlotte's sauciness unexpectedly hilarious.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

And, actually, it was probably good that she got a laugh before heading to the awards ceremony — because she and her team came in DEAD LAST.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

As the captain of the losing ship, she was awarded a gigantic wooden spoon.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

MUCH to the amusement of her husband.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

You'll get him next time, Kate!!!

Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Press Association