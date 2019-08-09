Prince William And Kate Raced Sailboats For Charity, But Their Kids Stole The Show
Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton competed in a regatta on Thursday to raise money and awareness for eight of the charities for which they are patrons. But, as often is the case, it was their children who stole the spotlight.
Each sailboat in the inaugural King's Cup regatta represented a charity. Kate competed on the ship for the Royal Foundation's Early Years program and William sailed on the ship representing Child Bereavement UK.
The other royal couple's charities represented in the race were Centrepoint, London’s Air Ambulance Charity, Tusk Trust, Action on Addiction, Place2Be, and the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families.
The future king and queen had their game faces on.
They weren't just along for the ride.
Oh no, they were sailing to win.
As his parents raced, Prince George, 6, and a friend watched the competition from a nearby boat under the watchful eye of his grandfather Michael Middleton.
At some point during the regatta, George acquired a captain's hat, which clearly is something a future king should be wearing.
I mean, come on.
After the race finished, George and his sister, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte, met up with their mother and took a look at the people waiting for the prizes to be awarded.
Seeing the crowds below, Kate encouraged her daughter to wave at the cameras (as royals do).
But the young princess had, uh, other ideas.
Kate clearly found Charlotte's sauciness unexpectedly hilarious.
And, actually, it was probably good that she got a laugh before heading to the awards ceremony — because she and her team came in DEAD LAST.
As the captain of the losing ship, she was awarded a gigantic wooden spoon.
MUCH to the amusement of her husband.
You'll get him next time, Kate!!!
But until then, PLEASE keep bringing your adorable kids to all sporting events.
