Who Is This Guy Donald Trump Is Getting Voter Fraud Information From?

The Texas entrepreneur appears to be the only source for the claim that millions of people illegally voted for Hillary Clinton.

He's vowed to launch an investigation into allegations of widespread voting fraud, which experts say is bullshit .

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and....

Look forward to seeing final results of VoteStand. Gregg Phillips and crew say at least 3,000,000 votes were illegal. We must do better!

On Friday, Trump tweeted that he's looking forward to "seeing final results of VoteStand. Gregg Phillips and crew say at least 3,000,000 votes were illegal." (Clinton won the popular vote by about three million.)

Phillips is the founder of VoteStand, described on its website as "America’s first online election fraud reporting app." He also says he's a board member of True The Vote — he's listed as one in the group's 2014 federal tax form, the latest available, though he's not on the group's website — which claims to be "the nation’s largest nonpartisan, voters’ rights and election integrity organization." (While they call themselves nonpartisan, the group has clear conservative leanings and broke off from a Texas-based tea party group.)

We have verified more than three million votes cast by non-citizens. We are joining .@TrueTheVote to initiate legal action. #unrigged

He appeared on CNN Friday morning to discuss his claims — without evidence — that millions vote illegally.

Phillips told CNN’s Chris Cuomo his analysis proves millions of people voted illegally, but declined to say how he reached this conclusion. He said that, "If someone comes into the federal registration system and checks the box and says I'm a citizen and no one ever checks that and that person ends up on the voter rolls, how can we then declare that we have a free and share set of elections" — but there is no federal registration system of voter records, they're kept on the state level.

He also refused to say when he will provide proof and raw data.

Phillips went on to say that it would be faster for the Department of Homeland Security to match information against "voter file."

“The technology exists for the federal government right now, today, to match the data out and give us the answer,” Phillips said. “The Department of Homeland Security has the information. They can match it against the voter file, and they can give us this answer. So why won’t they?”

“I don’t know that anything you’re saying is true,” Cuomo responded. “I don’t know they know who every non-citizen is who voted illegally in the United States.”

Cuomo slammed Philips for his past statements that he had already proven that millions voted illegally, saying that he should have waited to make his claims if he’s not ready to prove them to the public.

“It sounds unconvincing,” Cuomo said.

Phillips repeated that he needs a bit more time — possibly a few months — before releasing everything to the public.