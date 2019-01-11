“We Had No Idea She Was Pregnant”: Nursing Home Staff Told 911 They Were Shocked When Woman In A Vegetative State Gave Birth

A shocked staffer at a Phoenix nursing home repeatedly told a 911 operator “we had no idea she was pregnant” — referring to a woman in a vegetative state for 27 years who had just given birth to a boy.

The 5-minute 911 call, released Friday, captured the Hacienda Skilled Nursing Facility staff’s frantic reactions moments after the patient gave birth.

“The baby’s turning blue. We need someone now!” the caller, who identified herself as a facility nurse, shouted. “One of our patients just had a baby and we had no idea she was pregnant. We were not prepared for it.”

As the nurse relays the dispatcher’s infant CPR instructions to other staff members, she continues to repeat that no one was aware of the 29-year-old woman’s condition.

She can be heard, panicked, telling someone who enters the room that the patient “had a baby. The baby’s right there.”

At the end of the call, a baby’s cry can be heard in the background.

“The baby’s breathing. Oh my god, thank god,” the nurse said to the dispatcher.

The incident triggered a police investigation and led to the resignation of the center’s CEO of 28 years, Bill Timmons.



“If you’re thinking this will be a short-term investigation, let me assure you: This is a long-term investigation,” Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix Police Department said. Thompson said that detectives had obtained buccal swabs — which are used to obtain DNA — from a number of individuals, but cautioned that it would likely take some time to identify the rapist.

Paramedics were called to the facility at 3:42 p.m. on Dec. 29, shortly after the patient had given birth. Due to the circumstances surrounding the birth, Thompson said, detectives from the Family Investigations Bureau Sex Crimes Unit were called to the facility and “immediately began a sexual assault investigation.”

Hacienda’s executive vice president of the board, Gary Orman, said that the facility “will accept nothing less than a full accounting of this absolutely horrifying situation, an unprecedented case that has devastated everyone involved, from the victim and her family to Hacienda staff at every level of our organization.”