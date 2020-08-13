A Video Captured The Moment An Officer Saved A Man Right As A Train Almost Struck Him

A California police officer is being hailed as a hero after pulling a man whose wheelchair was stuck in railroad tracks out of the path of an oncoming train.

The dramatic rescue was captured by Lodi Police Department Officer Erika Urrea's body camera. The footage was uploaded by the department to YouTube on Wednesday and has been viewed nearly 150,000 times as of Thursday.



Urrea, a 14-year-veteran of the police department, was on patrol Wednesday morning when she saw a man in a wheelchair stuck on some railroad tracks, police said in a statement. Urrea then saw that the railroad crossing arms were descending, signaling the approach of a train, and ran to help.

The body camera footage shows that she was able to pull the man out of his wheelchair and off the tracks with mere seconds to spare.