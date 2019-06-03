 Skip To Content
Here Are All The Looks That Were Served At Queen Elizabeth's State Banquet For The Trumps

The first family of the US meets the royal family of the UK.

By Ellie Hall

Ellie Hall BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on June 3, 2019, at 7:59 p.m. ET

Posted on June 3, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth II

Alastair Grant / AFP / Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump

Jeff Gilbert / Getty Images

Charles, Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Doug Mills / AFP / Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

Victoria Jones / AFP / Getty Images

Ivanka Trump and UK Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Theresa May and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

Victoria Jones / AFP / Getty Images

Anne, Princess Royal, and Jared Kushner

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Lara Trump and Tiffany Trump

Ivanka Trump / Instagram / Via instagram.com

Princess Michael of Kent and BP Chairman Helge Lund

Victoria Jones / Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump

Ivanka Trump / Instagram / Via instagram.com

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Prince Michael of Kent

Victoria Jones / Getty Images

Dame Vivien Hunt and Prince Andrew, Duke of York

Victoria Jones / Getty Images

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster David Lidington

Victoria Jones / Getty Images

Counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent

Victoria Jones / Getty Images

Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley

Victoria Jones / Getty Images

