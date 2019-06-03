Here Are All The Looks That Were Served At Queen Elizabeth's State Banquet For The Trumps
The first family of the US meets the royal family of the UK.
President Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth II
First lady Melania Trump
Charles, Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
Ivanka Trump and UK Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox
UK Prime Minister Theresa May and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Anne, Princess Royal, and Jared Kushner
Lara Trump and Tiffany Trump
Princess Michael of Kent and BP Chairman Helge Lund
Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Prince Michael of Kent
Dame Vivien Hunt and Prince Andrew, Duke of York
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster David Lidington
Counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent
Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley
