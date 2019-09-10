Trump Fired John Bolton As National Security Adviser

Donald Trump fired US national security adviser John Bolton in a tweet Tuesday, following a week of reports that the two sparred over the president's plan to meet with Taliban officials at Camp David to negotiate the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan. "I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House," Trump tweeted. "I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration."

....I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week.

Bolton posted soon after the president's announcement that he had offered to resign Monday, and Trump told him, "Let's talk about it tomorrow."

I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, "Let's talk about it tomorrow."

Minutes after posting the tweet, Bolton reportedly texted a number of journalists from various news outlets, among them Washington Post reporter Robert Costa and Fox News reporter Brian Kilmeade , emphasizing that he had resigned and had not been fired.

Ambassador Bolton sends me a text message just now: “Let’s be clear, I resigned, having offered to do so last night.”

Trump's tweet came about an hour after the White House announced that Bolton was scheduled to appear at a press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Trump and Bolton appeared to clash often on foreign policy issues, including on diplomacy challenges with North Korea and Afghanistan.



The national security adviser was notably not present when Trump historically met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarized Zone on the Korean Peninsula in June.

Bolton became the national security adviser in 2018, replacing H.R. McMaster. He is the third person to serve the position in the Trump administration.



