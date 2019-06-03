Trump Has Said A Bunch Of Things About The Royal Family That Could Make The State Banquet A Little Awkward

Victoria Jones / AFP / Getty Images

President Donald Trump arrived in the United Kingdom on Monday for an official three-day state visit. The highlight of the trip will be a state banquet with members of the royal family at Buckingham Palace on Monday night.



Although Trump has met Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles before, he will meet some of the younger members of the royal family at the banquet. Some of the meetings might be a bit awkward.



Trump won't meet Meghan Markle, aka the Duchess of Sussex, but he'll meet her husband, Prince Harry. Wpa Pool / Getty Images

This one could be awkward because of an interview Trump did on Friday. The duchess was not a supporter of Trump, calling him misogynistic and saying that she might move to Canada if he was elected in a 2016 interview.



When told this during an interview with the British newspaper the Sun , Trump said he was unaware of her comments. “I didn’t know that," he said. "What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

Trump also has made some comments about Kate Middleton, aka the Duchess of Cambridge. In 2012, he blamed the duchess for nude photos published without her consent. Thibault Camus / AP

In September 2012, a French magazines published photos of the duchess sunbathing topless at a secluded villa in Provence with her husband, Prince William. The grainy paparazzi images were taken with a telephoto lens from a public road more than half a mile away from the private residence.



The royal couple sued. A French court eventually ruled that the photos were a breach of privacy, and gave the maximum possible fine to the photographers and publishers. That didn't stop Trump from weighing in at the time.

Kate Middleton is great--but she shouldn't be sunbathing in the nude--only herself to blame.

Will he bring it up when he meets Kate and William tonight? Who knows!

And then there's everything he's said about the late Princess Diana over the years. Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images, Afp / AFP / Getty Images

Trump has always made it very obvious — sometimes explicitly — that he had a thing for Princess Diana during his appearances on the Howard Stern Show.



In an interview on the show in Jan. 11, 1993, soon after Diana and Prince Charles had announced their separation, Trump said that he would date her "in 10 seconds."



"I might write a book about her," he said. "There's something about Lady Di. She's hot."



In an interview on Nov. 4, 1997, not even two months after the princess was killed in a car crash, Trump bragged that he could've slept with her — but would have made her take a medical exam first.



"Why do people think it's egotistical of you to say that you've gotten Lady Di, right? You could've gotten her, right? You could've nailed her," Stern said.



"Of course," Trump replied. Three years later, in an appearance on May 18, 2000, he once again talked about the princess.



"I tell you what, I think she's magnificent. Lady Di was truly a woman with great beauty. I've seen her a couple of times," he said.



"You would have slept with her?" Stern asked.



"Without even hesitation," Trump said.



"She was really beautiful, and people didn't realize that beautiful. She was supermodel beautiful," he said. "She had the height, she had the beauty, she had the skin, the whole thing."



