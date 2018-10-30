Now Trump Is Saying He'll Stop Babies Born Here From Becoming Citizens, Though He Probably Can't

President Trump said he plans to sign an executive order removing citizenship rights for the children of non-citizens born on American soil — a right that is guaranteed by the United States Constitution — in a clip from an interview with Axios News on HBO released Tuesday. "It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don't," he said. "You can definitely do it with an Act of Congress. But now they're saying I can do it just with an executive order." This is, in a word, inaccurate — even if Trump does sign an executive order to this effect, it would almost definitely wind up in court.

The 14th Amendment states, "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside. No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws."

The Supreme Court specifically ruled on the issue in 1898, deciding that the US could not deny citizenship to anyone born in the country. The Court can revisit opinions, but it doesn’t appear likely justices would choose to overturn this precedent.



In the interview clip, Trump also falsely claimed that the United States is the only country in the world that grants automatic citizenship to people born on its soil.



"We're the only country in the world where a person comes in and has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States ... with all of those benefits," Trump said. "It's ridiculous. It's ridiculous. And it has to end."



This is wrong. More than 30 countries across the globe grant so-called birthright citizenship, including Canada and Mexico.

