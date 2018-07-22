BuzzFeed News

People Are Paying Tribute To Legendary Food Critic Jonathan Gold

Gold, 57, died of pancreatic cancer Saturday.

By Ellie Hall

Posted on July 22, 2018, at 12:55 p.m. ET

Legendary food critic Jonathan Gold died Saturday at St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles at the age of 57, his family confirmed.

Gold's wife, Laurie Ochoa, said he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in late July, just weeks before his death.

The Los Angeles Times, where Gold had worked since 2012, made the announcement Saturday night.

Jonathan Gold, the Pulitzer Prize-winning LA Times restaurant critic, has died at the age of 57. We will miss him greatly. https://t.co/7Zf8jMv7Qm https://t.co/D9FnLNw14Z

Gold was the first restaurant critic to win the Pulitzer Prize for criticism.

He was also the subject of the 2016 documentary "City of Gold," which chronicled the critic's passion for food, discovery, and his city.

Jonathan Gold's passing at 57 is heartbreaking and a major loss for food criticism and journalism. He was the first food critic to receive the Pulitzer! If you haven't seen the documentary about him, City of Gold, watch it ASAP...it's terrific. https://t.co/sYQhcSICbv

As news spread of his death, people from all over the world and all walks of live began to pay tribute to Gold and his legacy.

There will never be another like Jonathan Gold, who will forever be our brilliant, indispensable guide through the culinary paradise that is Los Angeles. https://t.co/KR04hzrl6Y

"He made Los Angeles and the world better."

Our greatest food writer, and a personal hero, friend and inspiration, has passed way too soon. He always highlighted the good. He made Los Angeles and the world better. Rest In Peace Jonathan. ♥️ https://t.co/b2UTSOe82z

A gem from @thejgold’s instagram — his 5 rules for dining in LA. @Laurie_Ochoa told me these were written down by their daughter, Izzy. https://t.co/H98LyuotYD

"There will be a hole in the heart of Los Angeles without him."

My #1 recommendation to help newcomers fall in love with LA was to eat at restaurants on Jonathan Gold’s 101 list. There will be a hole in the heart of Los Angeles without him. Rest in peace, @thejgold.

When I first moved to Los Angeles, Jonathan Gold's book "Counter Intelligence" is what taught me to see it as a city of neighborhoods and people. If you are interested to learn why he meant so much to people, the documentary "City of Gold" beautifully captures his spirit.

Reading the great writer @thejgold was one of the best things about living in Los Angeles. This is a serious loss

Chef José Andrés was one of many who paid tribute to how Gold was a critic of and for the people.

RIP @thejgold we will miss your smart writings. We will miss you. You gave opportunity and respect to the places and the people on the “edge” of the city. “The Invisible immigrants”. If there is a good food place in heaven, I know you already found it.... https://t.co/BVlJg8CmPK

@ruthreichl He treated us and our food with respect and love. And saw us as equals. Our food trucks, our holes in the walls, moms and pops— the true identity of Los Angeles. He saw it, he loved it. and he wanted us to succeed. He believed in us when many did not.

“Long before anyone had used the words ‘social gastronomy,’ long before Tony Bourdain stepped out of the kitchen and onto the television screen, at a time when nobody in America—and few people in the world—understood the power of food, Jonathan got it.” https://t.co/yL5u8DWoH9

Culinary expert Andrew Zimmern cited Gold's huge influence on him and his career.

A lot of the reason I do what I do was because of this man’s influence on my world. “I am trying to democratize food....”, he said in a 2015 interview with Vice. “I’m trying to get people to be less afraid of their neighbors.” I love you @thejgold ... #rip #gonetoosoon https://t.co/1pIVxliyzK

This is Jonathan Gold’s legacy to me. He was the critic for Los Angeles as the city was his to taste, critique, highlight and share. He treated our food with admiration, love and respect. An Angeleno, through and through https://t.co/OYN69D4f0g via @byandreachang https://t.co/HhXcZNgm2y

Devastated by the loss of my true love. Overwhelmed by the outpouring. Thank you.

