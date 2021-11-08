Travis Scott Has Canceled A Music Festival Performance As More Than A Dozen Lawsuits Over Astroworld Have Been Filed

As lawsuits against Travis Scott and concert organizers mount following the deadly disaster at his Astroworld music festival, the rapper has canceled a headliner appearance at a Las Vegas festival this weekend.

First reported by Variety, a source close to Scott confirmed to BuzzFeed News that he will not be attending Day N Vegas, where he was scheduled to close out the show Saturday night.

In Houston on Friday, the Astroworld crowd of approximately 50,000 people surged toward the stage during Scott's set, resulting in what officials described as a “mass casualty event.” Eight people, ranging in age from 14 to 27, died, and 13 people, including 5 people under the age of 18, were hospitalized as a result of injuries sustained at the festival, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Saturday.

As of Monday afternoon, 16 lawsuits have been filed in Harris County District Court in relation to the Astroworld disaster. These lawsuits accuse the individuals and corporations behind the music festival of negligence and gross negligence that caused the plaintiffs to be injured. Scott has been named personally in 13 of these lawsuits. In one of the lawsuits, concertgoer Manuel Souza accuses Scott of encouraging violence during his set. All of the lawsuits name as a defendant Live Nation Entertainment, the company responsible for organizing the event.

On Saturday, Scott said he was "absolutely devastated" by what happened.