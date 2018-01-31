One Person Is Dead After A Train Carrying Republicans To A Congressional Retreat Hit A Truck

According to the White House, members of Congress and their staffers have not sustained serious injuries.

BREAKING: GOP train hit a truck on way to retreat. Sources say driver getting medical attention; members okay. Pic->

An Amtrak train carrying many Republican members of Congress and their families to a GOP retreat in West Virginia collided with a garbage truck on Wednesday.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement that one person was killed and another was seriously injured in the crash.

"There are no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff. Senior administration officials are in regular contact with Amtrak and state and local authorities," she said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected by this incident."

An Amtrak train struck the truck that was on the tracks at 11:20 a.m. in Crozet, Virginia, Kimberly Woods, a spokeswoman for the commuter rail service, confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

There were no reported injuries to passengers or crew members on the train, she added.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was dispatching a team of investigators to look at the cause of the crash.

The 2018 Congressional Republicans' retreat, an annual gathering for GOP members of the House and Senate to discuss their plans for the year, is being held this weekend at the Greenbrier resort in West Virginia.

President Trump told reporters from the Oval Office that he had spoken with House Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republicans who were on the train, who said they felt "a tremendous jolt."

"We don't have a full understanding yet as to what happened, but it was a train hitting a truck, going at a pretty good speed and we'll have a full report," the President said. "A few of the folks said it was tough."

The driver of the truck, Trump said, was killed in the crash.

"It's very sad to see that," he said.

Later, the Albemarle County Police Department identified the victim as Christopher Foley, 28. He was a passenger in the truck.

Trump said the Republicans were still heading out to the conference.