Here's What Happened This Week In Immigration
The crisis around children who were separated from their families after crossing the border seized the nation's interest. Here's how it unfolded, day by day.
Let's start with some background information first:
What's going on? Since April 19, at least 2,342 children have been taken from adults at the US–Mexico border, according to the Department of Homeland Security. We say "at least" because that figure represents how many children were separated from their families between May 5 and June 9, DHS said June 19.
Why is this happening now? In April, the Trump administration — specifically, Attorney General Jeff Sessions — introduced a new “zero tolerance” policy that would charge all people caught crossing the border illegally.
So everyone caught would be prosecuted? Correct. Because parents traveling with children are now facing federal charges, the new policy ends up systematically separating them from their children. The administration has given conflicting information this week on whether that's still true.
So people weren’t charged under the old system? It's a federal misdemeanor to cross the border illegally, but in the past, most first-time offenders were not charged.
Were children separated from their families before the "zero tolerance" policy was introduced in April? There's evidence that this was already happening before Trump, but not on this scale. A March 2017 report found federal agents were separating families at the border, often regardless of humanitarian concerns. However, they used it as a form of punishment, not as a formal policy.
What’s the effect on these children? BuzzFeed News spoke to experts who told us children forcibly removed from their parents will likely face long-term trauma.
Got that? Let's get into the past week.
On Monday, President Donald Trump doubled down on his false statement that Democrats were responsible for children being separated from their families at the border.
He continued to spread false information throughout the day to justify separating families. Among other things, he incorrectly repeated that separation is "the law" — it isn't; there's no law that says children must be taken away from their parents when they cross the border.
Meanwhile, public outrage at the separation policy continued to grow after Customs and Border Protection released images and video showing children and adults held in cages at a facility in McAllen, Texas.
And then ProPublica obtained and published audio recordings of 10 Central American children held in a CBP detention facility after being separated from their parents.
At Monday's White House press briefing, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen repeated the lie that only Congress could fix the mass family separation issue, to the consternation of congressional Republicans, some of whom had begun to speak out against the policy.
Meanwhile, a group of Senate and House members spent two days at the border on a "fact-finding mission" to see the impact of the Trump administration's new policy on immigrants.
By the end of the day Monday, every living former first lady had spoken out against family separation.
And state governors began to cancel National Guard deployments to the border to protest the Trump administration's "inhumane" separation of families.
Let's move on to Tuesday.
President Trump referred to immigrants as vermin in a tweet (one of the many words he frequently uses to dehumanize or vilify them). He also continued to incorrectly blame "Democrat-supported loopholes in our federal laws" for family separations.
He also said a bunch of things about Germany's refugee crisis — most of which were very wrong.
Meanwhile, a growing number of Republicans began to urge the president to stop separating families at the border.
And the first legal challenges to the Trump administration's family separation policy were filed.
Also, the Mexican government issued a strong rebuke to the United States and asked for the zero tolerance policy to be rescinded, citing an example of a "particularly painful" case of a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome who was separated from her mother.
When asked about this particular case during an appearance on Fox News, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said "womp womp," one of a number of seemingly tone-deaf moves made by Trump associates and family members amid the national outrage.
Finally, Trump spoke with House Republicans on Capitol Hill in the evening, but apparently didn't say much about immigration or changing the zero tolerance policy.
And now, Wednesday.
Protests against the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy of separating families reached new levels. Execs at major tech companies released statements opposing family separation, and major airline carriers told the government that they did not want to be used to transport immigrant children to detention facilities.
Another voice that chimed in? Former president Barack Obama, who released a statement about World Refugee Day that referenced the border policy.
On Wednesday afternoon, Trump signed an executive order that, he said, would stop separating families at the border.
However, it was unclear how this will be implemented and whether the order would solve the problem. And the government said that there are no plans to reunite the children with their parents, which they later tried to walk back.
This includes children as young as 8 months old, who are being housed in "tender age" facilities, lawmakers and medical professionals told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday.
Soon after the executive order was signed, the Trump administration told Congress that it was not a permanent fix and it was up to them to fix the issue. Democrats and Republicans still can't agree on how to do that.
The president then jetted off to a rally in Duluth, Minnesota, where his supporters told BuzzFeed News the outrage over his border policy was a "manufactured crisis."
And on to Thursday.
President Trump tweeted that Democrats were trying to obstruct Republican attempts at "good immigration bills" because they thought it would help them in the midterm elections.
Later Thursday, the conservative immigration bill supported by Trump failed to pass in the House.
He would later specifically blame Democrats for the bill's failure.
During a Cabinet meeting Thursday afternoon, the president once again blamed Democrats for the country's immigration issues.
Meanwhile, first lady Melania Trump made an unannounced visit to a Texas border facility holding children who had been separated from their families to ask some questions about border separations.
However, the visit was a bit overshadowed by the jacket she wore on the trip, which had "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" written on the back.
President Trump tweeted that the statement on the first lady's jacket was a jab at the "Fake News Media," although a spokesperson for Melania Trump said earlier that there was "no hidden message" in the jacket.
In an interview Thursday night, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who implemented the zero tolerance policy, falsely claimed that the government never intended to separate families.
Finally, one day after the president signed the executive order to stop separating families, the Trump administration still seemed to be in the process of figuring out what exactly that meant.
Here's how things stand on Friday.
President Trump tweeted Friday morning that Republicans should stop trying to pass an immigration bill until after the midterm elections.
Members of Congress told BuzzFeed News on Friday that they're worried the administration doesn't have a plan to reunite separated families.
