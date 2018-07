The World's Tallest Man And Shortest Woman Hung Out At The Pyramids And The Pictures Are Pretty Amazing

Just two Guinness Record holders chilling together.

The world's tallest man and shortest woman met and hung out in Cairo, Egypt, over the weekend.

Sultan Kosen, 34, is a staggering 8 feet 1 inch, and Jyoti Amge, 24, is 2 feet and 0.7 inches.

Kosen and Amge were invited to Cairo by Egypt's Tourism Promotion Board in an attempt to boost travel to Egypt's capital city.

Kosen, a farmer from Turkey, was named the tallest living man in the world by Guinness World Records in February 2011. He also holds the record for the world's largest hands, (11.22 inches from his wrist to the tip of his middle finger).

Kosen's massive height is caused by pituitary gigantism, a condition where the body produces too much growth hormone.

Due to spinal abnormalities, Kosen walks using crutches. He successfully underwent surgery to remove a tumor on his pituitary gland in 2010 to stop his increased growth.