The "TODAY" Show Went Off On Coworker Megyn Kelly For Her Blackface Comments

The cast of NBC's TODAY did not hold back their criticism of colleague Megyn Kelly's controversial remarks about blackface during a segment on the popular morning show on Wednesday.



To recap, Kelly suggested that blackface was acceptable "as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character," during a roundtable discussion with an all-white panel about Halloween costumes on her show Megyn Kelly Today on Tuesday morning.



Later that day, she issued an apology to her "friends and teammates" at NBC News for her remarks via email.



"It is uncomfortable, obviously, because Megyn is a colleague at NBC News," said Savannah Guthrie, following a packaged story about Kelly's remarks that included clips of blackface.



"Look, the fact is, while she apologized to the staff, she owes a bigger apology to folks of color around the country," Al Roker said. "Because this is a history going back to the 1830s minstrel shows to demean and denigrate a race — it wasn't right."



"I'm old enough to have lived through Amos and Andy where you had white people in blackface playing two black characters, magnifying the worst stereotypes about black people. And that's what the big problem is. That's what the issue is."

