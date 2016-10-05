The Real Winner Of The VP Debate Was Joe Biden
Because a debate without Uncle Joe is just a bunch of malarkey.
1. When it comes to debates, Joe Biden has a history of putting the VP in MVP.
2. So, yeah, no pressure, Tim Kaine.
3. You know Biden was watching.
4. And you know he had thoughts.
6. Especially when Mike Pence brought up Biden's hometown.
7. As the clock ticked by, it became clear that the debate needed saving.
8. It needed a hero.
9. It needed one man.
10. IT NEEDED DIAMOND JOE BIDEN.
12. If only.
14. I MEAN I'M JUST SAYING.
16. 🙌
Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.
