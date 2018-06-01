Puerto Rico's Health Department Is Being Sued To Release Its Data On Deaths Following Hurricane Maria

The Puerto Rico Statistics Institute said that accurate information is desperately needed as hurricane season begins again.

The Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics filed a lawsuit Thursday against the island's health department and demographic registry in order to obtain the government's data on the number of deaths following Hurricane Maria.

The legal action comes days after a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine put the death toll at nearly 6,000. The government's official death count is 64.

In the filing, the Institute of Statistics asks the court for the immediate release of the 2017 mortality data and urges the court to compel "the Secretary of Health and the Director of the Demographic Registry to comply fully ... under penalty of civil contempt."

The institute's executive director, Mario Marazzi-Santiago, told BuzzFeed News that accurate data is desperately needed so that the government can prevent deaths during this hurricane season, which began on Friday.

He said if the data were public, experts from around the world could analyze where people were dying most frequently after a hurricane, and why.

"So that in the aftermath, in the very immediate recovery of a hurricane, in the first two or three months after something like Hurricane Maria, we can save lives — we can prevent deaths that are preventable. That is our main motivation here," Marazzi-Santiago said.

The institute's board approved a resolution on April 25 to establish new procedures and "methodological norms" to measure the death toll from Hurricane Maria and future disasters, given the apparent lack of a clear methodology from the Department of Public Safety and Department of Health. But to get those measures in place, they needed data from the island's Department of Health and Demographic Registry.

Marazzi-Santiago said all requests for the data went unanswered by the health department, the Demographic Registry, and the governor.

"We requested the information formally, and then we subpoenaed the information. All of our requests have gone unanswered, and so we have proceeded to do the next thing that happens in these cases," he said.

After the Harvard study published in the New England Journal of Medicine this week, Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said his administration wants "the real number to come out."

"We had a protocol that really was subpar, and we recognize it. And now really, towards the future, we want to make sure that it is effective."

Marazzi-Santiago said making the mortality data publicly available is a crucial step toward addressing those problems.

On CNN on Thursday night, Rosselló was also questioned about his government's refusal to share the data with the Harvard researchers.

"I signed an executive order whereby this data is being accessible. We’ve opened the books," he said, adding, "I will look into it and if it’s true, there will be hell to pay."