The NRA Is Calling For A Review Of The Device Used By The Las Vegas Shooter
The powerful National Rifle Association says lawmakers should "immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law."
The National Rifle Association on Thursday called for a review of regulations on the sales of the "bump stock" devices, which were used by the Las Vegas gunman to rapidly fire semiautomatic rifles like machine guns as he carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.
"In the aftermath of the evil and senseless attack in Las Vegas, the American people are looking for answers as to how future tragedies can be prevented," NRA directors Wayne LaPierre and Chris Cox said in a joint statement to BuzzFeed News.
"Despite the fact that the Obama administration approved the sale of bump fire stocks on at least two occasions, the National Rifle Association is calling on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (BATFE) to immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law. The NRA believes that devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations," they added.
The NRA's statement is significant given that the group pours millions of dollars into election committees for members of Congress.
Democrats in the House and the Senate unveiled legislation on Wednesday to ban
bump stocks after authorities confirmed that 12 of the devices were attached to firearms found in Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock's hotel room.
When asked about the NRA statement during Thursday's press briefing, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the administration would "welcome" a conversation on increasing regulations on bump stocks. Sanders called it "something we are very open to."
"We know that members of both parties and multiple organizations are planning to take a look at bump stocks," Sanders said. "We would like to see a clear understanding of the facts and we'd like to see input from victims' families, law enforcement, and policymakers. We're expecting hearings in other important fact-finding efforts on that and we want to be part of that discussion."
Here's the full statement from the NRA:
In the aftermath of the evil and senseless attack in Las Vegas, the American people are looking for answers as to how future tragedies can be prevented. Unfortunately, the first response from some politicians has been to call for more gun control. Banning guns from law-abiding Americans based on the criminal act of a madman will do nothing to prevent future attacks. This is a fact that has been proven time and again in countries across the world. In Las Vegas, reports indicate that certain devices were used to modify the firearms involved.
Despite the fact that the Obama administration approved the sale of bump fire stocks on at least two occasions, the National Rifle Association is calling on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (BATFE) to immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law. The NRA believes that devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully-automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations.
In an increasingly dangerous world, the NRA remains focused on our mission: strengthening Americans' Second Amendment freedom to defend themselves, their families and their communities. To that end, on behalf of our five million members across the country, we urge Congress to pass National Right-to-Carry reciprocity, which will allow law-abiding Americans to defend themselves and their families from acts of violence.
