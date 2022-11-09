“The Crown” Season 5 Is Facing Renewed Calls To Add A Fiction Disclaimer Before Each Episode After Recent Royal Events, But Netflix Isn’t Budging

Netflix released the fifth season of The Crown on Wednesday without adding any disclaimers to the show's 10 episodes warning viewers that they're watching a fictional production.

The award-winning drama has been criticized in the past for taking creative liberties, but following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the accession of King Charles III, Netflix faced new criticism and calls to add an explicit notice before each installment of The Crown, but the streaming giant declined. The show's official description, however, does make a point of stating that it's not a documentary with the tagline: "Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign."

The newest season depicts the British royal family in the '90s, a tumultuous period that saw, among many other things, a devastating fire at Windsor Castle and the breakdown of three royal marriages — most notably, the messy separation and divorce of Charles and Princess Diana.